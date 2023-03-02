Sports
Cricket world reacts to India’s brutal action against vice-captain KL Rahul
Cricket fans are divided over India’s brutal move to drop lead-off hitter KL Rahul the third Test against Australia at Indore. The home side on Thursday confirmed widespread rumors that young Shubman Gill had been brought in to replace Rahul, who had been brutally ousted as vice-captain the previous day.
The home side have already retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. However, the ax has now fallen on Rahul, who might find himself unhappy to be deposed given the struggles of other members of India’s highest order.
‘INCREDIBLE’: The cricket world is collapsing over ‘crazy’ scenes
‘WORST THAT I’VE SEEN’: Joe Root under fire for ‘terrible’ moment
Rahul’s replacement is a fan favorite in India, with Gill regarded as a superstar of the future, already making headlines in white-ball cricket and the 2020-21 test series against Australia. However, Rahul has been an integral part of the Indian line-up for many years as one of the team’s top hitters, and as vice-captain one of the side’s leaders at center. He is also far from alone when it comes to a slump as Virat Kohli also struggles with runs.
When India fielded their teams for the third and fourth tests last week, Rahul was not listed as vice-captain, but the BCCI did not immediately specify whether that was intentional or an oversight. Speaking before the Third Test, Indian captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Rahul was no longer vice-captain, but insisted that did not necessarily mean out of the Indian XI.
“Being a vice captain or not being a vice captain really doesn’t mean anything,” Sharma told reporters. “His removal of vice-captain means nothing.
“All 17-18 (players) are in the reckoning, it’s not just about Gill or Rahul or anyone else, but all the players out there are all in the reckoning. As for our XI, we haven’t finalized on the .
“I’d like to do it at the coin toss and I’d prefer it to be announced at that point because injuries happen at the last minute and all that stuff, so we’re keeping it a little bit interesting for you (the media) as well.
India’s move to replace Rahul with Gill intensified after the 23-year-old was seen hitting the nets by Sharma’s side during Tuesday’s training session at Holkar Stadium in Indore. While many have described Gill as the future of Indian cricket, others argue that Rahul’s treatment has been extremely harsh.
Steve Smith will lead Aussies again in Pat Cummins’ absence
Australia’s changes for the third test were more predictable, with Mitchell Starc named to replace Captain Pat Cummins, who has returned home to be with his mother, who is reportedly on palliative care. All-rounder Cameron Green joins the Aussie middle order, with the visitors staying at Travis Head as opener, following his successful stint replacing the injured David Warner.
It means Steve Smith has been reinstated as Aussie captain instead of Cummins. The Aussies must avoid a 4-0 whitewash against India to guarantee their spot in the World Test Championship final in June.
Smith admits he was left “angry” by his dismissal in the second innings at Delhi, when he was bowled on his first sweep shot attempt of the series. It set in motion Australia’s horrific capitulation from what had been a very winnable position. Smith is confident his appointment as captain will help bring out the best in him, and possibly the kind of form that saw the classy batsman score 499 runs at an average of 71.28 – including three centuries – after he retired in 2017 last led the Aussies in India. .
“It normally gets the best out of me,” Smith said of the captaincy. “I’m excited to lead this week in Pat’s absence.
“I know these conditions well, it’s a bit like playing here at my second home. I’ve played a lot in India and I understand the intricacies of the game and what the wickets are likely to do.”
Australia will not confirm their squad until the toss on Wednesday, but speedy star Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green will almost certainly play after being sidelined for two months due to respective finger injuries.
with authorities
click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/cricket-world-reacts-to-indias-brutal-move-against-vice-captain-kl-rahul-221543102.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket world reacts to India’s brutal action against vice-captain KL Rahul
- Actor Stephen Baldwin makes coffee in Haverstraw
- Bella Ramsey is at Fashion Week in a corseted jumpsuit
- Indonesian hydropower plant to power green aspirations
- Many undocumented immigrants leave after decades in the United States
- Imran Khan: Pakistani court issues non-releasable arrest warrant for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case
- Which Friends cast members have stars on Hollywood Boulevard?
- Drone footage shows train crash in Greece that killed dozens
- Manika Batra wins 3/3, Sharath deflects
- March stock market outlook as S&P 500 loses momentum after strong start to 2023
- More hope: Actor Tom Sizemores’ family must make end-of-life decision WSB-TV Channel 2
- 7 styles men should ditch once and for all this season