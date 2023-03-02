Cricket world reacts to India’s brutal action against vice-captain KL Rahul

KL Rahul (L) has been suspended from India’s starting eleven after captain Rohit Sharma (R) previously told cricket fans not to read too much about his demotion as vice-captain. Photo: AAP/Getty

Cricket fans are divided over India’s brutal move to drop lead-off hitter KL Rahul the third Test against Australia at Indore. The home side on Thursday confirmed widespread rumors that young Shubman Gill had been brought in to replace Rahul, who had been brutally ousted as vice-captain the previous day.

The home side have already retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. However, the ax has now fallen on Rahul, who might find himself unhappy to be deposed given the struggles of other members of India’s highest order.

Rahul’s replacement is a fan favorite in India, with Gill regarded as a superstar of the future, already making headlines in white-ball cricket and the 2020-21 test series against Australia. However, Rahul has been an integral part of the Indian line-up for many years as one of the team’s top hitters, and as vice-captain one of the side’s leaders at center. He is also far from alone when it comes to a slump as Virat Kohli also struggles with runs.

When India fielded their teams for the third and fourth tests last week, Rahul was not listed as vice-captain, but the BCCI did not immediately specify whether that was intentional or an oversight. Speaking before the Third Test, Indian captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Rahul was no longer vice-captain, but insisted that did not necessarily mean out of the Indian XI.

“Being a vice captain or not being a vice captain really doesn’t mean anything,” Sharma told reporters. “His removal of vice-captain means nothing.

“All 17-18 (players) are in the reckoning, it’s not just about Gill or Rahul or anyone else, but all the players out there are all in the reckoning. As for our XI, we haven’t finalized on the .

“I’d like to do it at the coin toss and I’d prefer it to be announced at that point because injuries happen at the last minute and all that stuff, so we’re keeping it a little bit interesting for you (the media) as well.

India’s move to replace Rahul with Gill intensified after the 23-year-old was seen hitting the nets by Sharma’s side during Tuesday’s training session at Holkar Stadium in Indore. While many have described Gill as the future of Indian cricket, others argue that Rahul’s treatment has been extremely harsh.

Steve Smith will lead Aussies again in Pat Cummins’ absence

Australia’s changes for the third test were more predictable, with Mitchell Starc named to replace Captain Pat Cummins, who has returned home to be with his mother, who is reportedly on palliative care. All-rounder Cameron Green joins the Aussie middle order, with the visitors staying at Travis Head as opener, following his successful stint replacing the injured David Warner.

It means Steve Smith has been reinstated as Aussie captain instead of Cummins. The Aussies must avoid a 4-0 whitewash against India to guarantee their spot in the World Test Championship final in June.

Smith admits he was left “angry” by his dismissal in the second innings at Delhi, when he was bowled on his first sweep shot attempt of the series. It set in motion Australia’s horrific capitulation from what had been a very winnable position. Smith is confident his appointment as captain will help bring out the best in him, and possibly the kind of form that saw the classy batsman score 499 runs at an average of 71.28 – including three centuries – after he retired in 2017 last led the Aussies in India. .

The Aussies hope Steve Smith can get back into top form as they look to salvage something from the last two Tests in India. Photo: Getty

“It normally gets the best out of me,” Smith said of the captaincy. “I’m excited to lead this week in Pat’s absence.

“I know these conditions well, it’s a bit like playing here at my second home. I’ve played a lot in India and I understand the intricacies of the game and what the wickets are likely to do.”

Australia will not confirm their squad until the toss on Wednesday, but speedy star Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green will almost certainly play after being sidelined for two months due to respective finger injuries.

