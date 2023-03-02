adidas brings back ’90s football nostalgia with its latest icon collection

Classic club colours, retro styles.

With throwback replica designs for some of its leading clubs and federations, adidas takes it back to the 1990s football era that inspired and defined a style generation both on and off the pitch. Launching a range of designs for the adidas football family – including Ajax, Arsenal, Juventus, Man United, Real Madrid and more – the collection of football icons breathes new life into old, beloved classics.

The icon series delves deep into each team’s most memorable football moments from the period, while unlocking retro looks, the lines of demarcation between football performance and streetwear culture. Centralized branding, glossy finishes and relaxed, loose fits strike the balance between instantly iconic and instantly wearable.

From training shirts to jerseys and shorts, the collection is designed for all fans who live and breathe football culture. Who are passionate about their club’s heritage and appreciate nostalgic style as much as the high technology of modern sportswear.

GOAL takes a closer look at each club’s ’90s-inspired collections – click here to continue shopping the collection.

Italy Icon Jersey

The Italy jersey celebrates the 1990s decade of the beautiful game with the biggest football tournament on Italian soil. From the centrally placed ’90s-style badge to the bold 3-Stripes and loose fit, the shirt is an icon in every inch.

Ajax icon shirt

Classic club colors meet iconic adidas style, the Ajax football shirt has all the hallmarks of the iconic 90s style. From that central club badge to those in-your-face 3-Stripes on the sides, it’s a look many fans will remember fondly.

Arsenal Icon Jersey

Cup double glory and bold adidas heritage collide in this iconic Arsenal football shirt. This top exudes early ’90s style with that beloved Arsenal and adidas heritage.

Boca Juniors Icon Jersey

The Boca Juniors Shirt revives a classic football era with those signature diagonal 3-Stripes down the sides. It even feels good, thanks to the soft fabric and loose, relaxed fit.

Celtic FC Icon Jersey

Celtic FC fans didn’t experience the full-sized adidas Equipment era the first time around, so this football jersey gives a new take on what Glasgow’s green and white side was like in the early 90s.

CR Flamengo Icon Jersey

CR Flamengo DNA wrapped in Adidas Equipment style. This football jersey revives a classic early ’90s look with oversized 3-Stripes down the sides, a centrally placed team badge and an adidas Badge of Sport at the bottom of the signature collar.

FC Bayern Icon Shirt

A blast from their past. This FC Bayern football jersey takes its bold colors from the away shirts the club’s players donned in the mid-1990s.

Juventus Icon Jersey

Everything about this Juventus shirt evokes “football classic”. Flashing diagonal 3-Stripes on the sides and a centrally positioned adidas Badge of Sport and team crest, it takes charge of larger-than-life adidas Equipment gear.

Manchester United Icon Jersey

A reimagining of what Manchester United would have looked like in iconic adidas Equipment kit. This t-shirt combines modern details with a classic look, including an adidas Badge of Sport on the underside of the collar, a central team crest and large diagonal 3-Stripes on the sides. It is sure to bring back memories among fans of a particular vintage. For others, it will be a whole new football experience.

Real Madrid Icon Jersey

Real Madrid narrowly missed the Adidas Equipment era. So this football jersey shows what the team could have looked like in the mid-90s. Those big, diagonal 3-Stripes and central team badge are eye-catching.

River Plate Icon Jersey

River Plate colors and adidas Equipment style come together in this football jersey. From those big 3-Stripes on the sides to the centrally placed team crest and adidas Badge of Sport, there’s no questioning those early ’90s influences.

adidas icon collection price and how to buy

The adidas icon collection is now available to purchase