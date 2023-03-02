Sports
Moorhead’s sudden departure of a player from the boys’ hockey team makes flexibility an asset
Welcome to the 2023 edition of 51 Hours of Fury, which spawned staff writer David La Vaque. It specifies the hours from 7:00 PM on the Wednesday prior to the boys’ state hockey tournament each year, when a frantic round of Section Finals begins, to 10:00 PM on Friday, when the final qualifier for the state tournaments is set. Watch for more posts from La Vaque as well as Section Finals coverage at this year’s 51 Hours of Fury.
Jon Ammerman, the Moorhead Boys’ hockey coach, kept an eye on the weather forecast on Tuesday afternoon, unsure if his team would play Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.
The forecast storm had moved north, bringing enough snow for Moorhead Public Schools to close on Wednesday. As a result, the Class 2A, Section 8 championship game against Roseau was postponed to Thursday 7:00 PM at the East Grand Forks Civic Arena.
Changing circumstances and the need to be flexible have shaped the Spuds’ season.
Last season, Moorhead reached its fifth state tournament in six years. And there was talk of more success in 2022-23. Then the early departure of three varsity players to the US Hockey League and a top Bantam AA candidate for USA Hockey’s Under-17 National Team Development Program caused the program to falter.
Thoughts on capturing an elusive state title Moorhead goes 0-for-8 in championship games turned into: Stick a fork in the Spuds. They are ready.
Ammerman called the number of early exits in one offseason unprecedented for the proud hockey community across the Red River from Fargo. But the remaining players chose self-improvement over self-pity.
That’s a big reason why Moorhead (18-9) earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 8 playoffs. A victory Thursday against the No. 2 seeded Rams sends the Spuds to St. Paul for next week’s state tournament .
“There have been bumps in the road for sure, but it amazes me how kids have jumped at the chance,” said Ammerman. “We needed guys to fill several places and some of them to play above their pay grade.”
Senior forward Aaron Reierson jumped to the top of the scoring class. Moorhead’s front-line center leads the team with 28 goals, 32 per cent of the Spuds’ tally. He is joined by sophomore wing and varsity newcomer Mason Kraft (a team-high 26 assists) and senior wing Caleb Alderson (third on the team with 24 points) in his first season as a varsity mainstay.
Alderson’s 24 points are eight times his total last season. And senior forward Ian Ness has 19 points, one shy of doubling his output from a season ago. Six of his nine goals have been scored in the past month.
On the blue line, senior defenseman Colin Baumgartner has a solid jump from the JV, and sophomore Garrett Lindberg “arguably our best player,” according to Ammerman. He used “rock solid” to describe senior Colby Krier.
Then there’s junior goaltender Kai Weigel, Moorhead’s “X Factor,” Ammerman said. Weigel has posted figures of 18-9 with an average of 1.82 goals against, a 94% saving, and five shutouts.
“We’ve been secretly competitive, and that’s 100% because of our keeper,” said Ammerman. “He kept us in games.”
Weigel and the Spuds have allowed just one goal in two wins against Roseau this season. Don’t let the box scores fool you, Ammerman cautioned.
“In the first game it was almost two periods,” he said. “In the second game, Roseau dominated the first period, but we scored on our first shot. It’s not like they were runaway wins.
“This game is kind of a blueprint of us against Roseau. They have the high-end talent; we have the depth.”
Moorhead needed all that depth to stay competitive this season.
