scores, news, update, teams, pitch, weather, KL Rahul fell, reaction, Usman Khawaja,

Australia enjoyed their best day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series so far, bowling out India for 109 before going 4-156 in reply to a 47-run lead over stumps on day one of the third test.

India won the toss and opted to bat first, with Australia’s spinners wreaking havoc on a spinning wicket at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Matthew Kuhnemann claimed his first five-wicket haul in Tests on day one of the Indore Test, finishing 5-16 from nine overs as veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon snagged three scalps.

Australia responded by going 4-156 at stumps, with Cameron Green (6*) and Peter Handscomb (7*) at the crease.

After the early loss to Travis Head, Khawaja (60) and Marnus Labuschagne (31) combined for 96 runs in Australia’s best partnership of the series. Khawaja then guided Australia past India’s first innings total in partnership with Steve Smith (26), before the pair fell in an Indian fight back late in the day.

Matthew Hayden was full of praise for Khawaja on Fox Cricket, saying “Excellent half-century, and just the way he played.” He seemed comfortable with the crease, he had soft hands, low hands. He didn’t skip. He was the standout for me today.

Ravindra Jadeja claimed all four wickets, but India’s bowling was marred by inconsistency – and some terrible reviews.

Khawaja said: I played with my plans, tried to score when I saw a scoring opportunity and respected the good ball when there was one. It’s not rocket science to be honest.

He added: It wasn’t an easy wicket out there. It ran in the morning, it ran this afternoon. It felt pretty heavy out there the entire time I was there.

FIRST INNINGS

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won his first coin toss of the series on Wednesday morning, opting to bat first at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Both sides made two changes to their starting XI with Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green returning from injury for the Australians.

Steve Smith, who replaced Pat Cummins as Australian captain for the third Test, was redfaced after making two DRS blunders in the opening over of the match.

Starc’s first delivery of the series kissed the outside edge of Sharma’s bat, but Australia opted not to judge after umpire Nitin Menon rejected their appeal for being behind.

Later the same time, Sharma was given a second reprieve when Starc was given a pitch to again swing around the inside rim and into his pads, Australia chose not to judge, with Hawkeye reps suggesting the ball might have crashed into a stump.

Sharma and opening partner Shubman Gill teamed up for a 27-run partnership before the introduction of spin produced the first break.

Kuhnemann then removed Gill for 21 in his next over, with the Indian opener heading towards first slip where Smith held onto a slim chance.

Lyon’s introduction brought another breakthrough, albeit in farcical scenes that the Australian off-spinner’s flat delivery remained low and turned sideways, as he bowled a tricked Chesteshwar Pujara for 1.

Lyon thought he dug up another scalp after catching Ravindra Jadeja for 4 on the pads, with Menon awarding the dismissal, but a review revealed that there was a thin inner rim. The Australian tweaker didn’t have long to wait for his second wicket, however, with Jadeja hitting the next delivery directly towards Kuhnemann in cover.

The wickets continued to tumble on the other side as Shreyas Iyer chopped a Kuhnemann delivery that stayed low in his stumps, looking for a duck. India had suddenly lost 5-18 in about half an hour.

Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat stopped the flow of wickets with a patient 25-run partnership for the sixth wicket, improving India’s shortest first innings in Test history.

Smith called for an overhaul in the 17th after Lyon were denied an LBW chance against Bharat, but Hawkeye suggested the ball slipped down his leg.

Todd Murphy joined the party a few overs later, removing Kohli for the third time in the series and sacking LBW for 22. The Indian superstar called for a desperate assessment before heading back to the barns after Hawkeye showed he was absolutely was perpendicular.

Australia’s replacement captain finally got a DRS call correct just before the lunch break, with Lyon holding Bharat for 17 Menons on the front path. The decision was overturned after review.

The spinners continued to work their magic after the break. Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed for 3 by Kuhnemann after throwing a catch to the wicket-keeper, with Menon again wrongly calling no out before the decision was reversed by the third umpire.

Umesh Yadav made his intent early on by hitting consecutive sixes to take India’s total above 100, but the reckless rearguard became Kuhnemann’s fifth victim not long after, going for 17.

A collapse is not complete until there is a run-out, with Mohammed Siraj going off for a duck to complete the innings in 33.2 overs, the fewest overs Australia needed to beat India in their own backyard.

AUSTRALIA FIRST INNINGS

The carnage continued after the break of the innings, with Jadeja Travis removing Head LBW for 9 in his first over of the Test, beating the left-handed inside edge.

The next, Marnus Labuschagne (at zero at the time) chopped a short throw back on his stumps, only for referee Joel Wilson to signal a forefoot no-ball, denying Jadeja his second scalp.

India was reckless with their reviews during the afternoon session, wasting two on ambitious LBW shouting at Usman Khawaja before the tea break.

Sharma’s DRS woes continued as Ashwin Labuschagne hit the pads, but the gun-shy Indians chose not to judge after their appeals were rejected. Hawkeye replays suggest that Labuschagne – then on 7 – was perpendicular.

Usman Khawaja and Labuschagne combined for a fifty-run partnership for the second wicket, ensuring no further damage was done before the tea break. Their combination of left hand and right hand provided a brilliant rotation of the stroke as India’s bowling was regularly overcrowded.

Former Australian star Brad Haddin commented on Tea: “What we’ve seen in this session from the Indians is a little panic, they’re just getting a little frustrated, the Indians.” Australia needs to respond to that.

After tea, Labuschagne got another bit of luck on 22, with a thick outer edge from Ashwin hitting the goalkeeper’s blocks and leading to the boundary, rather than bouncing into the air for a catch.

India began to threaten more and more, but Khawaja bravely and patiently defended his half-century.

But Jadeja finally got his man for the fourth time in this series, with Labuschagne taped to his crease and his stumps cleaned. He went off for 31 of 91 to leave Australia 2-108, just one run off India’s aggregate. Labuschagne had 21 balls not scored from Jadeja before the wicket.

The partnership nevertheless produced 96 runs, comfortably making it Australia’s highest partnership in the series to date.

Despite the wicket, Australia soon passed India’s first innings total with eight wickets in hand and took an 11-run lead by the time the drinks arrived to signal the final hour of play.

However, after using the sweep very rarely during his innings – and only when the ball was on a leg stub line – Khawaja attempted to sweep Jadeja on a ball outside his stump.

He failed to get it under control and was caught in the deep end by Shubman Gill, going off for 60 from 147 to leave Australia 3-125.

Jadeja had switched to bowling over the wicket, a crucial change that led to Khawaja’s dismissal.

Steve Smith reached eight and nine points before India burned their third and final review sending a decision up after Jadeja tapped Smith’s pads – but the impact was beyond the leg stump line and the ball clearly went down the leg side.

Smith got a lifeline on nine runs when an outside edge from Jadeja deflected into the pads of KS Bharat – but like Labuschagne’s similar opportunity earlier in the day, the ball only fell to safety.

Matthew Hayden said in commentary: They’ve been a bit inconsistent, all Indian spinners today. They have ever been too full or too short. They were so good in the previous two test matches, just honing, bowling ball after ball, building pressure… The Indian spinners have been all over the shop a bit.

But when Jadeja landed the ball in the correct area, the Australians struggled to find the answers. The spinner tied his fourth of the innings as Smith (26) pushed forward but only managed an outside edge, well taken by Bharat behind the stumps.

That left Australia 4-146, and Handscomb and Green safely navigated the last overs to reach stumps.

TEAM NEWS

Australia were stuck with three strike spinners for the Third Test, with Scott Boland missing out on a recall in Indore.

Cameron Green and Starc have returned from injury ahead of David Warner and Pat Cummins, joining Lyon, Todd Murphy and Kuhnemann on the attack.

India also made two changes to the starting eleven with Shubman Gill and Umesh Yadav replacing KL Rahul and Mohammad Shami.

Australia XI

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

India XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

