Georgia ex-football player Jalen Carter was racing in deadly crash that killed teammate and staffer, arrest warrants claim

Police have issued arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, the former University of Georgia football star and top NFL contender who is now facing charges over his alleged involvement in a fatal car accident which killed two people in January.

Carter, 21, faces charges of reckless driving and racing, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department announced Wednesday. He is being charged with an accident, initially characterized as a single-vehicle accident near the college campus on January 15, which killed a fellow Georgia football player. Devin Willock and team member Chandler LeCroy.

LeCroy, a 24-year-old recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs football team and a graduate of the University of Georgia, was operating the car when it “ran off the road and hit two power poles and several trees” around 2:45 a.m., police said. said in a statement released immediately after the wreck. Willock, a 20-year-old Bulldogs striker, was in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died of her injuries, according to police.

A subsequent investigation found that LeCroy, who drove a 2021 Ford Expedition, and Carter, who drove a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were “driving their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing” leading up to the fatal crash, the spokesman said. police Wednesday. Both vehicles had left central Athens around 2:30 a.m. that morning and were switching lanes, driving in the center turning lane and driving “in opposite lanes” while overtaking other motorists while traveling at high speeds, “in an apparent attempt to avoid each other.” surpass.”

Carter acknowledged the warrants in a statement shared on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“I have no doubt that when all the facts are known I shall be fully cleared of any criminal offense,” Carter wrote. The statement also claimed that some reports of the January crash and charges against him are false.

“There have also been numerous media reports circulating this morning with inaccurate information regarding the tragic events of January 15, 2023,” he said in the statement. “It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the allegations of crime against me and to ensure that the full and correct truth is presented.”

In their announcement on Wednesday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said there was evidence that LeCroy’s car was traveling about 104 miles per hour before the crash, noting that her blood alcohol concentration was 0.197 when the accident occurred.

“Investigators determined that alcohol abuse, racing, reckless driving and speed were major contributing factors to the accident,” police said.

Carter left the scene of the crash before returning about an hour later to give statements to police, CBS Sports reported. Additional interviews reviewed by the Atlanta Journal Constitution Carter reportedly misled prosecutors about his whereabouts at the time of the accident, first saying he was a mile away when it happened and later acknowledging he was there, the paper said.

Kirby Smart, the head football coach at the University of Georgia, responded to the arrest warrants in a statement Wednesday morning.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we continue to grapple with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” said Smart. “We will continue to cooperate fully with authorities as we support these families and assess what we can learn from this terrible tragedy.”

Carter is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, with many considering him to be chosen as a top five CBS Sports. He earned unanimous All-American honors after a standout junior season with Georgia. Carter posted seven tackles for loss and three sacks from the defensive tackle position, which was the catalyst behind Georgia’s historic 15-0 campaign.