10 beautiful photos of Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard in Aruba





The athlete was featured in back-to-back SI Swimsuit Issues. James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ECp9lR9et0iPDCqhxAicHA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/90019d1d1acfa954416a725″imgc4416a725″7c” > Genie Bouchard was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. James Macari/Sport Illustrated Ghost Bouchard is a force to be reckoned with both on and off the field. The tennis pro and two-time SI Swimsuit model made her magazine debut in 2017, when she posed for photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks and Caicos Islands. Bouchard, who turned pro in 2009, returned to the tennis court last August after nearly a year and a half away from her sport due to injury. She competed in the Odlum Brown VanOpen in her native Canada. The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up also took part in the inaugural World Tennis League held in Dubai in December. The athlete made back-to-back SI Swimsuit Issue appearances, as she traveled to Aruba in 18, where James Macari took her photos. Some poses are really very physical, some I lie on my back pushing my hips up on one leg, trying to balance the war out there, Bouchard joked of the physicality of her sophomore photo shoot. She added that working with Macari was great as he would guide her through certain poses during the shoot. I definitely feel much more comfortable this time around, Bouchard added. I feel like I can just be myself, and I just try to have fun and work hard because it’s really hard work. Below are 10 of our favorite shots from the Bouchards photo shoot in Aruba. James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Jy4YY0EtIo5QBD1q0zv8OQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/5a651992c1a05614e83cf0019822023f” class=”caas- img”/> James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/QcTWZrwfLi02wXQV6QeFHA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/b8b73fab52e068fae0b7e068fae0b7e068fae1 -img”/> James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ObY6gPr7fy1Rvlz1nPVDsQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/8e962f95bd8bdcd=”3ab5d09-abd85cd” img”/> James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1G6mXgs3SnF77RHgrmsDxQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/e04232922cedfa4bc294=”faced4b29″ class ” -img”/> James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/VOEJI7mVUFwulireCC9uOA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/2b86d4da19665d57b”/4169 imgb”> James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/LrCsQqlux0Spt4jFJF1c0w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/f33aec6c2124148ebb8b”=”class” class=”5 img”/> James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/96hQWdlbsWLRsSV6KpZETg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/83efd5e938efee6d4b26d=”cas =”4bca0d” -img”/> James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/uF0.V8aizVgQyRrZemROLw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/f3c219dfc7318773fc7 casfc383b873fc7″ /> James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/3irXEVbZ3Spv4v0w0EJZzA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/ab4702bc183d4classf5c”6e” img”/> James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated James Macari/Sport Illustrated ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/_MYdlrVBDzBiCZcpvsEKJQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/sports_illustrated_swimsuit_841/0ada6e5275838b31ecb5275838b31ecb5f8839d”class -img” /> James Macari/Sport Illustrated Be sure to follow SI Swimsuit on YouTube!

