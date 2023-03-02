McFeely: Moorhead High, NDSU grad the money behind controversial hockey powerhouse Gentry Academy – InForum

MOORHEAD The Moorhead High School girls’ hockey team was overwhelmed in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state tournament last week, losing 7-0 to the team that went on to win the championship. That would be Gentry Academy, identified as a charter school in the St. Paul suburb of Vadnais Heights.

One thing your intrepid, utterly casual hockey observer-columnist has since learned is that if you want a strong opinion from rabid hockey followers, especially those from Minnesota, just say two words.

Ghent Academy.

The columnist also learned that most rabid hockey followers with outspoken opinions don’t want to be quoted about Gentry Academy. Most, not all. We will come back to that later.

Such is the controversial nature of Gentry, which is either just another charter school with good hockey programs or an elite hockey academy masquerading as a legitimate academic venture.

It’s the hottest debate in Minnesota hockey circles, which is saying something because it’s not like suburban high schools and outstate high schools and hockey families haven’t engaged in transfers and open enrollment for years.

Gentry Academy was founded and owned by husband and wife couple Chuck and Tami Lucius, who made their fortunes in the wealth management/insurance industry with their Gradient Financial Group.

Here’s the local hook: Chuck Lucius graduated from Moorhead High School in 1966, played hockey for the first Spuds teams, and later graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in psychology.

Also, the head coach of the boys’ team at Gentry is Joe Cullen, a member of the well-known local hockey family who played for the Spuds in the 1990s.

According to his website, Lucius was in the Air Force ROTC at NDSU, where he joined the Air Force to become a pilot. He flew planes during the latter stages of the Vietnam War, returned home and worked in the insurance industry before starting his own company and eventually founding Gradient.

Gentry Academy forward Cara Sajevic (7) sends the puck past Moorhead goaltender Taylor Kressin (30) for a hat-trick in the first period Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Gentry Academy opened for the 2014-2015 school year and offered boys’ and girls’ varsity hockey, plus half a dozen other sports in partnership with nearby private schools. Gentry also managed an under-16 travel hockey team, which included Luciuse’s youngest sons, Chaz and Cruz.

Chaz and Cruz made headlines when they joined the University of Minnesota at the age of 14 and 13. They never played for the Gentry high school team. Chaz struggled with injuries while with the Gophers, but was a first-round pick for the Winnipeg Jets. Cruz transferred to Wisconsin before joining Minnesota.

There seem to be two issues that traditional high school hockey people have with Gentry: 1) it is seen more as a hockey training academy than a high school and 2) the fact that the Minnesota State High School League has approved Gentry to compete against traditional public and private schools.

A person who was heavily involved in high school hockey and who attended the girls’ state tournament last weekend said the main problem lies with the MSHSL, which oversees high school activities in the state, for allowing Gentry into the competition.

“What I heard was why they let them in? If it wants to be an elite hockey academy, why not just do what Shattuck-St. Mary’s is doing and go play in Tier I?” said the person.

Shattuck is a prep school in Faribault that has produced NHL superstars Sidney Crosby, Zach Parise, and Jonathan Toews, among others. Tier I teams play a national program against other academies. There’s no smokescreen about Shattuck’s goal: it develops elite hockey players.

In media interviews, Gentry’s principal has vigorously defended the school’s academic standards. Others are not so sure.

MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens says Gentry meets the criteria to be a member of the league.

Gentry Academy is a Minnesota Department of Education-approved public charter school authorized by a state-approved authorizing authority, Innovative Quality Schools. Like all public schools in Minnesota, Gentry Academy has the option to voluntarily become a member of the Minnesota State High School League with an approved membership application indicating a commitment to complying with the rules and expectations of member schools,” Martens said in an email.

The specific problem with Gentry seems to be that hockey players can use their physical education option to walk to an arena across the street from the school to skate. It gives them extra ice time in addition to the daily practice that traditional schools don’t get.

Those complaints about Gentry coincide with what the Star Tribune recently reported.

“Their kids are skating while mine are doing calculus,” a distressed girls’ coach told the newspaper. “They don’t try to conform to the values ​​of the MSHSL. They want to be different and everyone wants to conform to that. Well, then be different and join Tier I like Shattuck-St. Mary’s.”

Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) and forward Elsa Myers (12) stop a shot by Moorhead forward Addie Salvevold (25) in the first period Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Many traditional schools in the Twin Cities area refuse to schedule Gentry in protest.

One hockey coach who has no problem with Gentry is Moorhead girls’ team coach Ryan Kraft. The former Spud, Gopher and NHL player says a model like Gentry’s will push public schools to get better.

“I have no problem with it. I love it,” said Kraft. “They’re bringing better players to Minnesota and raising the bar. It’s forcing teams in Minnesota to be better. It’s forcing everyone else to work a little bit harder. From a purely development standpoint, it improves our game.”

Kraft believes that if the state school league is going to allow the model, it will be up to the rest of the teams to find a way to match Gentry.

“It’s not about the Ice Age for me. It’s more about ‘Let’s get this group of kids together who are really talented and are going to win a state championship,'” Kraft said. “The high school league will either have to pull back the reins on one school or allow everyone else to do it.”

Chuck Lucius and Cullen, Gentry Academy’s Moorhead connections, did not immediately respond to messages asking for comment.

Twin Cities radio personality Justin Gaard summed up the feelings of many with a Twitter post on Saturday after Gentry defeated defending state champion Andover 4-1 for the state title.

“Gentry Academy kid thanking her family back home in California after winning State pretty much says it all, doesn’t it?” Gaard wrote.

Note: Gentry defeated Minnetonka (semifinals) and Andover (championship) en route to the title. Both traditional forces are known as transfer destinations for skilled female hockey players.