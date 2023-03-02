Sports
After CWG setback, Archana Kamath is ready to shine again
Somewhat silently lost in the collective clatter of lawsuits surrounding the selection of India’s table tennis contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) was the elation that turned to fear from Archana Kamath.
In June last year, the 22-year-old from Bengaluru was India’s number 2 in singles in the international World Table Tennis (WTT) charts and top five in doubles with Manika Batra. The Committee of Trustees, which at that time handled the affairs of the national federation, had included Archana in the original women’s squad.
However, the confused and confusing selection criteria also gave a certain weight to the domestic performance and rankings, leading to Diya Chitale, who was named as a standby, to replace Archana after the former challenged the court about her exclusion. The Kamath family also took the legal route hoping to overturn the decision, but the Karnataka High Court declined to intervene.
Once the standby was set up, Archana was scrapped altogether, her CWG dream vanished into thin air in a matter of days.
Yes, that was hard, said the gentle Archana. You have no choice but to look ahead. But as an athlete, you also want to take every chance and every chance you get to play the prestigious tournaments. So the thought that I still have many years ahead of me was not very convincing.
But what’s done is done. It’s in the past. You have to move on. And I did my best to get rid of that.
On Wednesday at the WTT Star Contender Goa, Archana and Manika, currently ranked sixth in the WTT doubles list, performed a spirited turnaround to defeat the Hong Kong combo of Li Ching Wan and Zhu Chengzhu 3-2 (8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 12-10) in the women’s doubles Round of 16.
Archana’s mind is now in a much better space than it was eight months ago when the in-and-out story would mentally eat her up. Helped by her sports psychologist, Shaantanu Kulkarni, and her ophthalmologist parents, Girish and Anuradha, the youngster gradually regained her appetite for the sport.
My parents are my rock and always have been for me, both as a person and as an athlete. I was lucky enough to be able to rely on them. And also my sports psychologist. Having a good support system was one of the main reasons I moved on after that episode,” she said.
Archana has been working with her sports psychologist for the past few years and opens up to him for conversations about pretty much anything, there’s no real restriction as such. However, in August, two months after her CWG exclusion, she moved her training base from the Padukone-Dravid Center in Bengaluru to Anshul Garg Academy (ACA) in Noida under coach Anshul Garg and strength and conditioning coach Jai Sanan. The training, fitness and coaching methods differ slightly in her new lineup, but the most important factor for Archana, who finished fourth at the 2018 Youth Olympics, is the wider pool of sparring partners.
Every coach has his or her own style. I had a pretty good setup in Bengaluru. But I felt that the move to an academy gave me a lot of sparring partners to train with,” she said.
However, training with her doubles partner remains a luxury, as Manika trains elsewhere and their tournament and travel schedules rarely combine. But we do try to take advantage of the opportunities when we get together. We also tend to discuss our games before and after our games,” said Archana.
Playing together on the WTT tour, they can make a powerful pair as evidenced by their world ranking and 2021 WTT Lasko Contender title win. carry radiance around her, but young Archana simply loves the company of her senior pro, which translates into their chemistry on the table.
A big plus is that I feel very comfortable around her. In general I think she is a very positive girl. So that helps me a lot too. Over time, she has also played many matches against top players, so she also often accompanies me.
We have a good relationship and it grows with every game we play together. We understand our games well and how coordinated we are. I just hope it keeps getting better from here,” Archana said.
