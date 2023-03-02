Next game: vs. AAC Quarterfinals 3/7/2023 | 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ Bulls unlimited Tue 07 (Tue) / 1pm ET in return for AAC quarterfinals History

Game details

No. 25/22 South Florida 85, Cincinnati 55

USF (26-5, 15-1 AAC), Cincinnati (9-20, 2-14 AAC)

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 7pm | ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio | Fifth Third Arena

TAMPA (March 1, 2023) The University of South Florida women’s basketball team was credited with 28 points Elena Tsineke and 21 points from Sammy boy as the Bulls finished the regular season in dominant fashion with an 85-55 victory over Cincinnati at the Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday.

South Florida improves to 26-5 on the year to finish the American Athletic Conference game 15-1. The Bearcats fall to 9-20 overall and 2-14 in league games.

The Bulls were on all cylinders from the opening spot led by Puisis’ 15 points in the first quarter, all from three-point land. South Florida finished the first 10 minutes with a 12-2 run over three minutes ahead, 25-16, then held Cincinnati to just nine points in the second quarter to lead at the break, 43-25 , and never looked back.

The Green and Gold eventually extended their lead to a game-high 30, 67-37, at the start of the fourth quarter.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Bulls were led past on the glass Carla Brito with a career-high 11 boards.

Puisis’ seven threes (7-for-11) is the most Cincinnati has given up in a game this season.

Eight of the nine players who played for South Florida found their way into the scoring column.

remarkable

Wednesday’s starters for the Bulls were: G Elena Tsineke G Air Wilson F Sammy boy F Carla Brito and f Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu South Florida is 24-5 with this lineup.

The win over Cincinnati improves the Bulls' record against the Bearcats to 24-17 in the all-time series. South Florida have won their last five straight games against Cincinnati and won 17 of their last 20.

The win for the Bulls is their 16th in their last 17 games and 18th in their last 20.

Tonight’s win ties South Florida’s second most wins in program history at 26, tied with the 2017/18 team who finished the year 26/8. The Bulls have won 20 or more games, 11 times in their 51 seasons, all under Head Coach Jose Fernandez .

. In addition, South Florida’s 15th conference win tied the most in program history as he joined the 2014-2015 team that finished his sophomore season in The American, 15-3 The Bulls’ 15-1 record this season in the AAC marks the best conference record in program history.

Elena Tsineke 28 points against Cincinnati mark her 86th double-digit scoring game in her 110th career game with the Bulls. Tsineke’s 20-point performance was the 28th of her South Florida career.

28 points against Cincinnati mark her 86th double-digit scoring game in her 110th career game with the Bulls. Tsineke’s 20-point performance was the 28th of her South Florida career. With her fifth point of tonight’s game against Cincinnati, Fankam Mendjiadeu reached the 1,500 career point plateau. She finished the game with 1,505 career points.

Sammy boy surpassed former South Florida great Kitija Laksa (2016-2017) to reach third on the single-season three-point list with her first trey of the night. She has now made 108 threes in the year, eight behind Janae Stokes (2008-09, 116) and 18 behind Laksa (2017-18, 126) Laksa is also the American single-season leader.

surpassed former South Florida great Kitija Laksa (2016-2017) to reach third on the single-season three-point list with her first trey of the night. She has now made 108 threes in the year, eight behind Janae Stokes (2008-09, 116) and 18 behind Laksa (2017-18, 126) Laksa is also the American single-season leader. Carla Brito grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds against the Bearcats, surpassing her previous mark of 10 set three times this season.

Next one

The Bulls are now gearing up for the American Athletic Conference Tournament, March 6-9, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. South Florida will begin its quest to win its second conference tournament title in the last three seasons on March 7 at 1PM ET against the first round winner between the eight and nine seeds. That match will be played on March 6 at 2pm ET (ESPN+).

South Florida recorded its 10e 20-win season during the 2021–2022 season while playing in his sixth American Athletic Conference championship game in his nine years in the conference. The Bulls reached their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll dated November 30, advancing to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the past nine years.

USF has played 17 postseason tournaments and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as a head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. The all-time winningest coach in program history, Fernandez has led USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT last four appearances, the 2009 WNIT Championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and a semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also named the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the end of the 2020–21 campaign.

In 2021-2022, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-conference first team), Beth Mununga (All-conference second team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-conference second team).

In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.

