Sports
No. 25/22 South Florida dominates Cincinnati in regular season finale, 85-55
Game details
No. 25/22 South Florida 85, Cincinnati 55
USF (26-5, 15-1 AAC), Cincinnati (9-20, 2-14 AAC)
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 7pm | ESPN+
Cincinnati, Ohio | Fifth Third Arena
TAMPA (March 1, 2023) The University of South Florida women’s basketball team was credited with 28 points Elena Tsineke and 21 points from Sammy boy as the Bulls finished the regular season in dominant fashion with an 85-55 victory over Cincinnati at the Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday.
South Florida improves to 26-5 on the year to finish the American Athletic Conference game 15-1. The Bearcats fall to 9-20 overall and 2-14 in league games.
The Bulls were on all cylinders from the opening spot led by Puisis’ 15 points in the first quarter, all from three-point land. South Florida finished the first 10 minutes with a 12-2 run over three minutes ahead, 25-16, then held Cincinnati to just nine points in the second quarter to lead at the break, 43-25 , and never looked back.
The Green and Gold eventually extended their lead to a game-high 30, 67-37, at the start of the fourth quarter.
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Bulls were led past on the glass Carla Brito with a career-high 11 boards.
Puisis’ seven threes (7-for-11) is the most Cincinnati has given up in a game this season.
Eight of the nine players who played for South Florida found their way into the scoring column.
remarkable
- Wednesday’s starters for the Bulls were: G Elena TsinekeG Air WilsonF Sammy boyF Carla Britoand f Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu South Florida is 24-5 with this lineup.
- The win over Cincinnati improves the Bulls’ record against the Bearcats to 24-17 in the all-time series. South Florida have won their last five straight games against Cincinnati and won 17 of their last 20.
- The win for the Bulls is their 16th in their last 17 games and 18th in their last 20.
- Tonight’s win ties South Florida’s second most wins in program history at 26, tied with the 2017/18 team who finished the year 26/8. The Bulls have won 20 or more games, 11 times in their 51 seasons, all under Head Coach Jose Fernandez.
- In addition, South Florida’s 15th conference win tied the most in program history as he joined the 2014-2015 team that finished his sophomore season in The American, 15-3 The Bulls’ 15-1 record this season in the AAC marks the best conference record in program history.
- Elena Tsineke 28 points against Cincinnati mark her 86th double-digit scoring game in her 110th career game with the Bulls. Tsineke’s 20-point performance was the 28th of her South Florida career.
- With her fifth point of tonight’s game against Cincinnati, Fankam Mendjiadeu reached the 1,500 career point plateau. She finished the game with 1,505 career points.
- Sammy boy surpassed former South Florida great Kitija Laksa (2016-2017) to reach third on the single-season three-point list with her first trey of the night. She has now made 108 threes in the year, eight behind Janae Stokes (2008-09, 116) and 18 behind Laksa (2017-18, 126) Laksa is also the American single-season leader.
- Carla Brito grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds against the Bearcats, surpassing her previous mark of 10 set three times this season.
Next one
The Bulls are now gearing up for the American Athletic Conference Tournament, March 6-9, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. South Florida will begin its quest to win its second conference tournament title in the last three seasons on March 7 at 1PM ET against the first round winner between the eight and nine seeds. That match will be played on March 6 at 2pm ET (ESPN+).
Catch the bulls on Bulls Unlimited & ESPN+
All South Florida American Athletic Conference Tournament games will be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform and the championship game will be broadcast live on ESPNU. The American and ESPN entered into a new 12-year television rights deal starting in 2020-21. Subscriptions to the ESPN+ app cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year and can be combined with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide to subscribing to ESPN+ can be foundhere.
In addition, all games this season will be broadcast live on USF Bulls Unlimited, with Darek Sharp (home and away) and Brigid Merenda (home games only) on the call. Bulls Unlimited is available through the free Tune In app (search for “Bulls Unlimited”) and offers noise-free quality whether you’re listening on your streaming device, laptop or desktop.
About USF Women’s Basketball
Follow the Bulls on social media to keep up with the latest USF women’s basketball news (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram).
South Florida recorded its 10e 20-win season during the 2021–2022 season while playing in his sixth American Athletic Conference championship game in his nine years in the conference. The Bulls reached their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll dated November 30, advancing to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the past nine years.
USF has played 17 postseason tournaments and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as a head coach Jose Fernandez‘s 22 seasons. The all-time winningest coach in program history, Fernandez has led USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT last four appearances, the 2009 WNIT Championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and a semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also named the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the end of the 2020–21 campaign.
In 2021-2022, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-conference first team), Beth Mununga (All-conference second team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-conference second team).
In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team.
#GoBulls
|
Sources
2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2023/3/1/womens-basketball-no-25-22-south-florida-dominates-cincinnati-in-regular-season-finale-85-55.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Belarusian President Lukashenko to arrive in Beijing for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
- 5 Best Places to See the Northern Lights in the UK
- Google Fi drops another mobile network, leaving only T-Mobile
- No. 25/22 South Florida dominates Cincinnati in regular season finale, 85-55
- Oby Anadi makes the most of the New York Fashion Week opportunity – University of South Carolina Athletics
- After CWG setback, Archana Kamath is ready to shine again
- Revised toll shows more than 50,000 dead in Turkey and Syria earthquake
- The founders of fashion brand Cuyana on their “less is more” mantra
- McFeely: Moorhead High, NDSU grad the money behind controversial hockey powerhouse Gentry Academy – InForum
- Turkey’s Erdogan shows why strong men are weak
- Records fall in a five-set marathon against the Green Knights
- 10 beautiful photos of Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard in Aruba