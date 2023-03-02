Sports
5 Promising Indian Cricketers Who Faded After Their International Debut
Cricket players are highly respected in India. Even if a cricketer doesn’t make it big in the ground, they succeed in other fields related to cricket such as commentary, coaching or as experts.
A classic example is former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra. Chopra made his international debut in 2004, playing just 10 Tests and being dropped from the side within a year. He was ineligible for the One Day Internationals (ODIs) due to his slow scoring. Also in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he was dropped after playing a few matches due to his poor form.
However, Chopra made a big name for himself in cricket commentary. His knowledge of the game, his thorough analysis of the circumstances and his wit have made him a regular commentator in the cricket matches.
However, there have also been players who looked promising, but were left out of the team due to their inconsistency and went completely out of the picture.
1.Rohan Gavaskar: Rohan Gavaskar, son of Indian star cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, failed to live up to the expectations that came with his surname. However, it was not his father’s influence that got him selected for the Indian national team, but his great achievements in domestic cricket.
Rohan Gavaskar, a middle-class left-handed batsman and slow orthodox left-arm spinner, won many honors in domestic cricket and was known as an aggressive batsman, unlike his father, Sunil Gavaskar, who was known for his strong defence.
Rohan Gavaskar finally got a chance in 2003-04 VB series against Australia. He replaced India’s lower hitter Mohammad Kaif. But Gavaskar didn’t impress much with the bat. The next time he got the chance against Pakistan in 2005 and he was never selected in the national team after that.
He finished his career with 11 ODIs where he scored 151 runs at an average of 18.87.
Gavaskar also played in the IPL in 2009 for Kolkata Knight Riders, but again failed to impress. He finally retired from international cricket in 2012.
Although he commentated on cricket matches in 2013 and was also sometimes seen in the commentary box with his father, Rohan hardly appeared in public after that.
2. Dinesh Mongia: Dinesh Mongia was part of two World Cups, but failed to impress in either. Mongia started his international career in 2001 and scored one or two big hits, such as his 159 against Zimbabwe, which also won him the Man of the Match award.
But as an all-round hitter, that was Mongia’s first and last century. Mongia was also in the playing XI under Sourav Ganguly against Pakistan in 2005, but again there were no memorable performances.
After a string of poor performances in 2005, he was dropped from the team. He was suspended by the BCCI in 2008 for appearing in the unsanctioned Indian Cricket League (ICL). Though the ban was lifted against him, he was never seen in the Indian team again.
At the age of 42, Mongia announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. In 2021, he joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 Punjab elections.
3. Venugopal Rao: He is one of those forgotten Indian players who made an international debut when skipper Sourav Ganguly was kicked out of the team in 2005.
Rao had a good national record playing for Andhra Pradesh and he got his maiden call-up for the Indian team in 2005-06 as new players were tested on the international scene.
He was a lower-middle-class batsman and right-arm bowler. Rao made some good scores between 2005-2006 while playing for the Indian team but not high enough to maintain his position in the team.
Also in IPL, he played few matches, but he was never retained by any franchise.
He drew the curtains on his cricket career in 2019, 14 years after he made his last international debut. He is nowhere to be seen these days either in commentary or as a coach with any team.
4. Joginder Sharma: Remembered for his final heroics against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup, Joginder Sharma had arguably the shortest fame in international cricket.
Hardly anyone knew him before that last one left over from the 2007 World Cup that India won. After making his debut in 2004, the right-arm medium-fast bowler also played few IPL games with the Chennai Super Kings until 2011.
Sharma has only played 4 ODIs and 4 T20Is for India. In 2011, he suffered a serious car accident and has not played an IPL or international match since. He announced his retirement from cricket on 3 February 2023.
He is currently a Deputy Superintendent in Haryana Police.
5. Murali Karthik: The last in the list in Murali Karthik. While the left-arm orthodox bowler did not have a bad international run, he was unable to land a full-time role as a bowler in the team due to the presence of players such as Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.
Karthik made few appearances for the Indian team from 2000 to 2007, but was never a permanent member. In a career spanning 7 years, Karthik appeared in 37 ODIs in which he took 37 wickets while taking 24 wickets in 8 Test matches.
He also played IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. In total, he played 56 matches in six years and finished his IPL career with 31 wickets. His economy of 7.24 was also a big reason why teams couldn’t continue with him.
He announced his retirement from the game in 2021.
