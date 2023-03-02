FSU football could have the most dynamic offense in the country by 2023

With Jordan Travis, dynamic playmakers in the pass game and a regular stable of talented running backs in Tallahassee last season, the Florida State Seminoles produced one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

The Seminoles gained 20+ yards on 97 playsthe most of any team playing 13 games (Georgia and West Michigan had 98 of those games in 14 and 15 games).

Much of that explosiveness was the average of the offense 5.5 meters each, 8th in the nation. Being able to get so much out of the run game put Jordan Travis in a more advantageous position to attack defenses in the air and on the ground.

In different parts of the season, Mike Norvell was able to lean heavily on two different running backs, Trey Benson and the now-state of Kansas Wildcat Treshaun Ward, the back-to-back ACC leader in yards per attempt (21, 22).

During the first 5 games of the season, Ward led with 66 rushing tries until he was injured against Wake up Boss. When he got shots again, he had 18 rushing tries in the last 4 games of the regular season.

With Ward out, Benson was handed the reins for the last 5 games of the regular season, gaining 595 yards and scoring 6 touchdowns.

Mike Norvell was full of praise for Benson at the end of that streak of games, commenting after the FSUs won against UF that while the production was exciting, it matched what he and the staff expected of him:

He’s been great. You see the confidence. You see the toughness. He’s such an explosive back. He just fights. With every try he gets, he comes into his own… To see Trey go out and have the success that he has, it’s what we expected when he came here.

He finished the season with 154 rushing attempts and 990 yards most of any player in either category under Norvell at FSU, while also breaking PFF’s record for broken tackles, breaking a tackle on 51% of his rushing attempts.

But, of course, you can’t talk about what this rushing offense will look like without Jordan Travis, who led the team in over 10-yard gains and tied Ward with seven rushing touchdowns.

Travis has always been a rushing threat, but in 2022 he ran more yards on designed runs than on scrambles due to his development of operating in the sack and tendency to find open receivers on those scrambles.

In previous years, problems on the offensive line and receiver’s room allowed him to scramble, but he was sacked much more quickly and created more negative plays. The additions in the passing offense allowed him to be more of a quarterback than a playmaker.

Even past Travis and Benson, the Seminoles have enough depth to run back, with Lawrance Toafili the most experienced player.

Last season, the junior-to-be had 93 carries for 457 yards and 268 receiving yards, leading all FSU backs. With Benson fully slipping into each player’s role, Toafili will continue in that same support role and will have a chance to once again thrive as the primary running back for catching passes.

But Mike Norvell has often leaned on three running backs being used a lot, so finding the next man is crucial. There are a few players who have chances, like CJ Campbell and Caziah Holmes, but the front runner is probably Rodney Hill.

Hill finished last season with 27 carries for 144 yards (5.3 YPA), although he wasn’t on the field too often, he took advantage of his opportunities. Hill was also consistently a standout in practice.

Jaheim Bell, the transfer TE, will be another interesting part of this attack. At South Carolina, he was a utility player getting snaps in a wide variety of alignments, including running back.

This was forced out due to injuries, but he had three games in a row with at least 12+ rushing attempts. He was most effective in the red zone, so while FSU has a lot of depth in running back, they’ll probably find a way to get him into the running game.