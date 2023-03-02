Men’s Tennis Host No. 8 USC Wednesday

The UCLA men’s tennis team (5-1) welcomes No. 8USC (7-3) Wednesday at 3 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Tennis Center for the latest chapter of the crosstown rivalry. The Bruins are attempting to enter court for the first time since Feb. 11, as rain postponed a Feb. 24 home meeting with Gonzaga. UCLA will then head south for its annual visit to the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club in La Jolla, California for the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship event, which begins Friday and continues through Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE

Fans unable to attend the UCLA men’s tennis games in person will still be able to follow live. Live streaming and live scoring are available HERE for all matches played at the Los Angeles Tennis Center.

LAST TIME OFF

UCLA’s home game against Gonzaga, scheduled for Friday, February 24, was postponed due to rain in the forecast. A make-up date has not been announced, but the programs will attempt to reschedule the game later this season. The Bruins triumphed in their most recent result, beating UC Irvine by a 6-1 margin at the Los Angeles Tennis Center on February 11. It was a day with two wins ahead Patrick Play who ended his performance with the decisive decision on the top field. Jeffrey Fradkin And Aadarsh ​​Tripathi also triumphed on doubles and singles courts, with the pair working together to seal UCLA’s first point of the day. Enrique Luque Rico picked up the Anteaters’ only win of the day after the game was decided.

UCLA USA. USC

UCLA has an 87-57 lead in its all-time series with USC. The Bruins dropped a 4–0 decision to the Trojans in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship game at David X. Marks Tennis Stadium on January 29. With UCLAs Patrick Play Ryan Colby was closing in on his own victory to take the overall win on court 6. Peter Makk and Wojtek Marek also won in singles, helping USC claim an ITA National Team Indoor Championship berth.

PACIFIC COAST DOUBLE CHAMPIONSHIP

The 133rd installment of the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship event kicks off Friday and concludes Sunday at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club in La Jolla, California. A contingent of Bruins will be back in action to match the success of the 2022 group. Drew Baird And Alexander Hoogmartens defeated teammates Stefan Leustian And Bryce Pereira 6-2, 6-4 in the final. Click for more information on Pacific Coast Doubles HERE.

IN THE RANKING

A winner of five decisions in a row, all against top-50 counterparts Alexander Hoogmartens is ranked No. 48 in the latest ITA National Singles Rankings, announced on February 21. Feb 15, 8. UCLA is No. 27 in the most recent ITA Team Rankings, also published Feb 21. All rankings, including the team’s, were automated for the first time this season. A top 25 was previously determined by coaches poll.

CLINCH WATCH

Azuma Visaya (Pepperdine and Hawai’i) has two wins this season and leads the Bruins. Gianluca Ballotta (Portland), James Revelli (vs. Memphis) and Patrick Play (UC Irvine) have each posted the fourth point once a year.

BLAME IT ON THE HOOGIE

Any of Alexander Hoogmartens’ the most recent five wins have come against an opponent ranked in the top 50 of the ITA National Singles Rankings. He is 7-3 overall against nationally ranked foes during the 2022-23 season. Hoogmartens’ last four wins in singles were also in straight sets, starting when he defeated No. 43 Trey Hilderbrand of Texas A&M 6–3, 6–2 (January 13) at the Sherwood Collegiate Cup in Thousand Oaks, California . the dual-match campaign features Hoogmartens No. 41 Andre Ilagan of Hawaiʻi (Jan. 20 6-4, 6-1), No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of Pepperdine (Jan. 21 6-1, 6-3) , No. 39 Pablo Alemany of Memphis (January 28, 6-1, 6-4) and No. 47 Sema Pankin of Portland (February 4, 6-4, 6-3).

HOMOARTENS HONORED BY PAC-12

Alexander Hoogmartens was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of January 16-22, the conference announced Tuesday. Hoogmartens emphatically defended his spot on the top singles field as the Bruins opened the dual-match portion of their season with home wins against Hawai’i and No. 19 Pepperdine. The sophomore defeated No. 41 Andre Ilagan of the Rainbow Warriors (6-4, 6-1) and No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of the Waves (6-1, 6-3), extending his 2022/23 win total relative to players increased. ranked in the ITA’s top 50 to five since the fall. Hoogmartens contributed to each of UCLA’s first two runs scored in the 4-3 win against Pepperdine, also along with Timothy Li to outlast Maxi Homberg and Eero Vasa in a tiebreak, 10-8. Court 2’s decision came after the results of the other two doubles were split. The Pac-12 Player of the Week award represents the second in Hoogmartens’ career and the 48th in the history of the UCLA men’s tennis program.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Bruins participated in five tournaments before the new year, including two national events. Alexander Hoogmartens racked up seven victories in singles, including two against nationally ranked opponents. He reached the final round of the ITA Southwest Regional Championships singles event, defeating No. 46 Gustaf Strom and No. 45 Tim Zeitvogel of Pepperdine along the way. Jeffrey Fradkin And Patrick Play each took five double wins to lead the side. Fradkin and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi participated in a championship run at the UCSB Classic. Hoogmartens and Zahraj teamed up to qualify for the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships.

2021-22 IN OVERVIEW

The 2021-22 Bruins went 13-12, but their season ended right before the NCAA team tournament. UCLA passed higher-seeded Utah in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Championships, but came on the wrong side of a 4-3 decision in the last-four matchup with Washington. The Bruins have won six of their last eight games. individual, Alexander Hoogmartens became the first UCLA freshman to make the Pac-12’s All-Conference First Team since Daniel Kosakowski in 2011. Patrick Play deserved honorable mention recognition. Hoogmartens qualified for the NCAA Championships singles tournament. He racked up a team-high 14 double wins while playing alongside three different partners. Stefan Leustian led all Bruins with 19 singles wins.

WHO’S NEW?

The UCLA roster includes freshmen Gianluca Ballotta , Aadarsh ​​Tripathi , Emon van Loben Sels And Azuma Visaya . Ballotta (Lima, Peru) is ranked No. 42 in the ITF junior rankings and qualified for the singles and doubles draws at the 2022 US Open Junior Championships. Tripathi (Pleasanton, California), a Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net , partnered with van Loben Sels to win the Boys’ 16 Doubles Championship at the 2019 USTA National Level 3: Coyote Cup in Scottsdale, Ariz. Van Loben Sels, another Blue Chip talent, teamed up with Ethan Schiffman to claim the Boys’ 16 doubles title at the 2021 Easter Bowl in San Diego. Visaya, another Blue Chip prospect and the top-rated player in Hawaii, won singles and doubles championships at a number of USTA events in his home state.

BROWNS ON TOUR

Former UCLA luminaries continue to become household names in the professional ranks, with Maxime Cressy, Marcos Giron, Mackenzie McDonald and Jean-Julien Rojer achieving notable results at the Grand Slams and on the ATP Tour. Cressy clinched his first ATP Tour championship when he defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik at the 2022 Hall of Fame Open in Newport, RI Giron was the singles runner-up at the 2022 San Diego Open. McDonald opened 2023 by top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal in three sets at the Australian Open. Rojer secured his fourth Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros in 2022, teaming with Marcelo Arevalo to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the final. Rojer also won the 2023 Delray Beach Open double crown alongside Arevalo earlier this month. Cressy (36, career-high 31 in 2022), McDonald (62, career-high 48 in 2022), and Giron (69, career-high 49 in 2022) are currently among the ATP’s top 70 singles players. Rojer is fifth on the doubles list.

