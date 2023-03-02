Sports
Kane’s trade to Rangers ends the golden era of Blackhawks hockey
“I believe ‘Kaner’ will go down, until the next Kane or [Stan] Mikita eats or [Bobby] Hull comes, as the best Blackhawks player to put on a jersey,” said former Blackhawks and current Seattle Kraken analyst Eddie Olczyk. a [heck] of a ride.”
Indeed it has. The No. 1 pick of the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane helped them to three Stanley Cup championships (2010, 2013, 2015). He was the Calder Trophy winner named NHL Rookie of the Year in 2007–08 and the 2013 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the Stanley Cup Playoffs Most Valuable Player. In 2016, Kane won the Hart Trophy as League MVP, the Ted Lindsay Award as Most Outstanding Player, and the Art Ross Trophy after leading the NHL in points (106) at the end of the regular season.
Kane had 1,225 points (446 goals, 779 assists) in 1,161 games over 15 seasons. He is second in Blackhawks history in points and assists behind Mikita (1,467 points, 926 assists), third in goals to Hull (604) and Mikita (541), and third in games played, behind Mikita (1,396) and Duncan Keith (1.192). ). He was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players, captaining Keith and the Blackhawks Jonathan Toewscelebrating 100 years of NHL Hockey on January 27, 2017, two days before the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
“I think now it’s affected so many different generations of players who just keep coming into the League every year, and guys who look up and remember when he scored big goals and was that showtime player,” Chicago defender Connor Murphy said.
“You can see the impact he has on people, just like a sports figure in Chicago and the hockey world in Chicago. Everywhere you go, everyone, no matter how the team is doing, they’re excited to see Patrick Kane on the ice for his elite skill level and leadership and really just the resume he continues to show. You consistently know you’re getting a show from him at every point of the game, so that makes it exciting for people.”
In addition to being one of the best players in Blackhawks history, Kane is considered one of the best United States-born players in NHL history. He is fourth among United States skaters in points, behind Brett Hull (1,391), Mike Modano (1,374) and Phil Housley (1,232). He is also fourth in assists behind Housley (894), Modano (813) and Brian Leetch (781).
Kane has 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games this season, second to the Blackhawks as a forward Max Dom (49 points; 18 goals, 31 assists). He had 10 points (seven goals and three assists) in his last four games with Chicago before being a healthy scratch the next two. The Blackhawks defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday and lost 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. They played their first game without Kane on Tuesday, a 4-1 loss at the Arizona Coyotes.
In 136 playoff games, Kane has 132 points, including 50 goals, none more memorable than his goal in overtime in Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final against the Philadelphia Flyers, which gave Chicago its first NHL championship since 1961. He had 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games that postseason.
With Kane set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season and the rebuilding Blackhawks near the bottom of the NHL standings, he decided to waive his no-move clause to join the Rangers, marking the end of an incredible run which began with the 2007 Draft. He and Toews, the No. 3 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, became the faces of a franchise long removed from the glory years of the 1960s and 1970s, looking to them to get back on the to put in the foreground.
“I see it as, what was going on with that organization before he got there? There were no fans in the crowd, the organization wasn’t where it is in status where it is today,” retired Blackhawks forward Andrew Shaw said . “It wasn’t just hockey, it was the whole city of Chicago. He brought fans together, he brought teammates together, he created memories for multiple generations. I mean, they stood by him, he stood by them through the years It’s quite a nice relationship.”
As this calendar year began, Kane was battling a lower body injury he suffered since the 2020 playoffs and missed three consecutive games before returning against the Kraken on January 14. He struggled offensively until mid-February, but looked like his old self against the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 19, when he had the ninth regular-season hat-trick of his NHL career and an assist in a 5–2 victory. He also did his patented spin-o-rama towards the end of the second period and almost scored another goal.
“If you think about some of the most creative players of the last decade, he’s one of the best, if not the highest,” said Vegas Golden Knights defender. Alex Pietrangelo said. “I played against him for many minutes. The combination of hockey sense and skill is hard to find. It’s hard to find someone who can play in small situations the way he can.”
“What impresses me the most is that he’s not going to get 160 points a year, but if you look at him throughout his career, he’s so good, he’s so consistent every year and that’s not easy in this league. That’s a credit to him, what a good player he is.”
Kane will obviously bring a lot for the Rangers. He is projected to play with Artemi Panarin, his primary linemate in Chicago from 2015-17. Even if he doesn’t, he’ll adapt quickly because he’s had many different linemates over the past few seasons, including Panarin, Domi, Toews, Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Stream, Brandon Hail, Nick Schmaltz And Ryan Hartman.
And Kane’s impact will not only be on the ice, but also in the room.
“He has that quiet confidence that, ‘Hey, everything will be fine and if we stick with what we’re doing, we’ll make things happen,’ said former Blackhawks forward Andrew Ladd, who won the Stanley Cup with them in 2010.” In particular, I will make things happen, which is why he is so special.
“If people have been through it as much as he has, the playoff situations and being in big moments, he had the composure in those big moments. He doesn’t get upset. He’s focused on the task at hand, so that will his what he will bring to a locker room is that confidence. He’s not a vocal guy, but he can influence people because of his presence.”
Kane’s time with the Blackhawks is over for now. Whether he signs again remains to be seen. When asked on February 19 whether Kane or Toews will return next season, general manager Kyle Davidson said that “those are discussions to be had.”
But there’s no mistaking Kane’s mark in Chicago.
“The impact will last forever,” said Olczyk. “Look, no disrespect to Stan and Bobby and Tony (Esposito) and Mr. (Pierre) Pilote and Glen Hall, ‘Savvy’ (Denis Savard) and (Steve) Larmer. But when you look at the complete, total package, when it’s all said and done I’ll look at Kaner I remember Stan towards the end Bobby I knew more when he was in the (World Hockey Association) and knew he was once a Blackhawk you’re looking at a longevity and individual numbers and the championships. To me that’s a deciding factor for what that’s worth.”
