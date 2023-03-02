No. 8 Women’s Golf finishes fifth at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate





HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SCfreshman Cindy Hu led the Texas women’s golf team into the final round as the team finished in fifth place at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Wednesday. Texas shot 6-over to finish the tournament 295-286-290 (+19). Hsu moved up 16 places on the final day with a 4-under 67 at Long Cove Club. Hsu finished T4 for the tournament. Angela Heo finished T17 for the Longhorns. Bohyun Park shot an even-par 71 to move up 14 spots. Next, the Longhorn tees off in Scottsdale, Ariz., in the Cactus Cup, March 13-14. The lineup Cindy Hu made five birdies and only one bogey in her final round 67 to finish T4 for the tournament. Angela Heo shot a final round 75 after rounds of 70-72 to finish T17. Bohyun Park had her best round in the last round, an even par 71 with a few birdies. Sophie Guo carded a round of 77 with one birdie. Bentley cotton shot a final round 77 with one birdie. Head coach Ryan Murphy “It was a great last round today from Cindy. 67 at Long Cove is definitely one of the best rounds Longhorn has played this season. I am super proud of her game this week and today she really showed what she is capable of . According to the team’s finish, it was a respectable performance in a very deep field. Angela had a very solid tournament, although she didn’t finish it the way she would have liked. Nevertheless, she plays great golf and it’s been great for our team. Bo, Bentley and Sophie each put in a nice round for our team total, but we’ll need to get more production from them as the season progresses. If all five of our players have a week play well for a long time, we will win. That day will come.” freshman Cindy Hu “This course is tighter than average, but my strength is to hit the ball straight most of the time. The greens on this course are firm, so it’s important to calculate and trust the numbers. For the first and second rounds, I hit the ball solid and straight, but had trouble choosing a club and getting used to the golf course. There were so many shots I want to hit him at close range, but I ended up over the green. Before the last round, I kept telling myself to be patient, be on the green first, and trust the numbers. The greens are firm and the ball would certainly bounce further to reach the desired distance. It worked very well. I hit 12 fairways, 14 greens and finished in the top 5, which was my goal. This is the first time I’ve finished in the top 5 in a college tournament. It means a lot to me and also makes me understand that I am a player who can be at this level. I look forward to our tournaments in the future.” Texel scores T4 Cindy Hu 74-72-67 (E) T16 Angela Heo 70-72-75 (+4) T49 Bohyun Park 74-78-71 (+10) T53 Sophie Guo 77-70-77 (+11) T71 Bentley cotton 79-72-77 (+15)

