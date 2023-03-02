Sports
Timeline of Azeem Rafiq’s allegations as Yorkshire cricket scandal hearing begins
More than two and a half years after the initial allegations of racism at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Azeem Rafiq will testify at a highly anticipated hearing in London.
A panel will hear disciplinary proceedings involving seven individuals and Yorkshire after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) brought charges against each for bringing the game into disrepute.
Rafiq, who previously described English cricket as institutionally racist, will appear in person at the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) hearing.
The hearing began on Wednesday, March 1 and will run until March 9 in London.
Here’s everything you need to know, and a timeline of the allegations:
Who has been charged?
The CDC panel will hear disciplinary proceedings against Yorkshire and seven individuals with connections to the county – all of whom have been charged with bringing the game into disrepute. The seven are: Michael Vaughan, Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, John Blain, Andrew Gale, Richard Pyrah and Gary Ballance.
Who will appear?
Former England captain Vaughan will be the only person charged to appear at the hearing in person. Hoggard, Bresnan, Blain, Gale and Pyrah have all withdrawn from the proceedings. Ex-sailor Hoggard of York and England cited his belief of a broken process that everyone had failed in confirming his withdrawal. Their cases are being heard in absentia.
Ballance has since acknowledged liability and will therefore not participate. Yorkshire also chose not to attend after pleading guilty to four ECB charges.
English spinner Adil Rashid is expected to testify via video link from Bangladesh, where he is currently working on a One Day International series.
Who’s on the panel?
The panel of three consists of former Derbyshire player Tim Ogorman (Chairman), Mark Milliken-Smith KC and Dr. Seema Patel.
Can it be looked at?
In an unprecedented move, the CDC hearing will be held in public at Rafiq’s request. This doesn’t mean it can be viewed, however – the ECB will provide a live stream to accredited journalists in a separate room in the CDC’s London chambers.
What sanctions can the GGD impose?
The ECB acts as public prosecutor and does not establish sanctions or liability. A CDC disciplinary panel may impose one or more of the sanctions expressly prescribed in the CDC Rules. With respect to individuals, these include, but are not limited to:
- Caution regarding future conduct;
- Reprimand
- Unlimited fine
- Suspension of participation in a competition(s) or for a certain period of time;
- Suspension of eligibility to play for England in any match(s) or for a specified period
- Suspension (for whatever period) or termination of registration; And
- Completion of an education/training program/course
For a club, possible sanctions also include suspension from ECB competition(s), points deduction or change of match results.
TIMELINE OF AZEEM RAFIQ’S ALLEGATIONS
August and September 2020: Azeem Rafiq makes public allegations of racial abuse for the first time during his stay in Yorkshire. The former all-rounder claims historical racism at Headingley The Cricket Badger podcast, also speaking Delete And ESPN Cricinfo. In an interview with ESPN, Rafiq says deep-seated racism in the province had driven him to the point of committing suicide.
December 2020: Rafiq is bringing a legal claim against Yorkshire under the Equality Act, claiming he has been subjected to direct discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, as well as victimization and disadvantage as a result of his efforts to tackle racism at the club.
June 2021: A report is delayed because Rafiq and Yorkshire fail to reach a solution through judicial mediation. The case remains with the labor court.
August 2021: Yorkshire CCC apologizes to Rafiq for being a victim of inappropriate behaviour, but says they do not accept his claim of institutional racism.
September 2021: A summary version of the findings is released: seven of Rafiq’s 43 allegations are upheld, with Yorkshire admitting to being subjected to racist harassment and harassment while in the county. The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is demanding action and accuses Yorkshire of showing a lack of genuine remorse.
November 2021: Headingley has been suspended as an international location by the ECB – a suspension was lifted in February 2022. There have been a number of layoffs from Yorkshire, including CEO Mark Arthur and Mark Hutton, chairman. Rafiq then gives extensive evidence to a DCMS hearing, alleging racism in the England dressing room.
December 2021: Hutton’s replacement, Lord Kamlesh Patel, sacks 16 members of the county’s coaching and backroom staff, including Gale and Pyrah. Both would agree to compensation after claiming unfair dismissal.
June 2022: Yorkshire and seven individuals are being charged by the ECB in connection with Rafiq’s allegations.
October 2022: Rafiq is reprimanded for historic social media posts of a racist nature. Gale is also among those reprimanded – both admit to making the posts.
December 2022: Rafiq claims he was expelled from Yorkshire and forced to move abroad due to continued abuse against him and his family. He accuses the ECB of not supporting him.
January and February 2023: A hearing date has been set for March 1 to March 9, which will see the CDC proceedings held in public for the first time. Most of the accused withdraw from the trial Pyrah writes those accusations of Rafiq had been mistreated and not properly challenged. Yorkshire then admits that documents related to the case were deleted under an earlier regime.
March 2023: The CDC hearing begins March 1 in London.
