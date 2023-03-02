Hall of Fame tennis coach Jerry Simmons dies, 76 – LSU





BATON ROUGE Legendary LSU tennis coach Jerry Simmons passed away Monday night at the age of 76. Simmons, the winningest tennis coach in LSU history when he retired in 1997, coached the Tigers for 16 years and led his teams to 278 wins and 13 Top 10 finishes at the NCAA tournament. All but two of his LSU teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament with his top finish in 1988 as the Tigers capped off a 27–2 season with an appearance in the NCAA National Championship game. His 1988 team finished the year unbeaten outdoors and also played for the national indoor title. Simmons was named National Coach of the Year after the 1988 season. Of his 14 NCAA appearances, Simmons led the Tigers to the quarterfinals five times, including three consecutive trips to the elite eight from 1991-93. Simmons took over the LSU men’s tennis program in 1983 after an 11-year stint as head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette (then Southwestern Louisiana). At UL-Lafayette, Simmons won 214 games from 1971-1982, leading the Cajuns to six consecutive Southland Conference titles and earning SLC Coach of the Year honors three times. He left UL-Lafayette as the winningest coach in school history. Under Simmons, LSU won the 1985 SEC Championship and reached the finals of the SEC tournament three times. Simmons was named SEC Coach of the Year in 1988 and 1997. Simmons let two players win legs of the college grand slam. He coached Donni Leaycraft to the 1989 NCAA singles title, becoming the first player in LSU history to win the event. Later that year, Simmons was the on-court coach for Leaycraft in the main draw at the US Open. Johan Kjellsten captured the 1988 Clay Court singles title, another leg of the collegiate grand slam. In 16 years with the Tigers, Simmons had players earn 24 All-America honors, 34 All-SEC honors, and another 23 named Academic All-SEC. He had nine players earn SEC titles in singles and doubles. After his retirement in 1997, Simmons had built LSU into a national powerhouse, as the Tigers would win back-to-back SEC Championships in 1998 and 1999, advancing to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament each of those seasons. Simmons was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 and in 1998 became the youngest coach ever named to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Hall of Fame. Outside of college tennis, Simmons coached the U.S. Junior Davis Cup team in 1974 and again in 1981. He also taught tennis in Japan and founded the U.S. ITF Junior circuit in 1999. Simmons was born on June 5, 1946 in St. Paul, Minn., and grew up in Amarillo, Texas. He played college tennis in the state of West Texas, where he graduated in English and history in 1969. Funeral services for Simmons have yet to be determined.

