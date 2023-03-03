Nowhere in the complex labyrinth of rules, statutes, and interpretations that govern the global anti-doping system has anyone seen this warning: Beware of canine drugs.

It’s an understandable omission, but one that led to a three-month scavenger hunt that ultimately cleared a five-time Olympian of doping, while adding what some say is an unnecessary asterisk to her spotless track record as a clean athlete.

Catherine Nash, a mountain biker and cross-country skier who represented the Czech Republic at two Winter Olympics and three Summer Olympics, escaped a four-year doping sentence after minute traces of a banned substance turned up in her system. Authorities determined that the substance had penetrated her skin during the messy struggles she faced to get drug drops down the throat of her ailing dog, a Vizsla named Ruby.

Despite not being sanctioned, Nash’s meeting with anti-doping authorities on Thursday still went down on the books, a by-product of long-enshrined rules calling for any doping violation, even an unintentional adverse analytical finding such as this one to be publicly announced.

It’s appalling to think that not washing my hands could ruin my entire career, an athlete for 30 years, the 45-year-old Nash told The Associated Press. But there is no regret. I wouldn’t have cared for my dog ​​any other way. But I ended up touching this drug every day for about three weeks.

Nash lives in California and has been tested by the US Anti-Doping Agency authorities. The results, which appeared at the USADA offices a few days later, raised eyebrows. A trace amount (0.07 billionth of a gram per milliliter) of a substance called capromorelin had turned up in Nash’s urine. While the amount was miniscule, it was enough to trigger an unfavorable finding. And while capromorelin is not specifically listed on the banned list, it still falls into the category of other banned substances related to human growth hormone.

As in an earlier case where an over-the-counter sunscreen was found to have caused positive tests, members of the USADA science team got to work.

First, they found that capromorelin was present in a drug called Entyce, which is given to stimulate the appetite of sick dogs. Then, USADA’s chief scientist, Dr. Matt Fedoruk, and others applied the drug to their own skin. Within days they tested positive. It was the latest example of the anti-doping pros and cons of increasingly sensitive instruments that can detect minute traces of drugs.

The challenge with anti-doping is that sensitivity has gotten so good that we now have this overlap between what is doping and what is exposure in the environment that you can be exposed to as an athlete, Fedoruk said.

Excellent examples of problems that can arise from sensitive testing are the handful of cases that have been dropped in recent years involving athletes who tested positive after kissing or having sex with partners who had banned substances in their systems.

Other cases involve traces of banned substances that athletes ingest when they eat contaminated meat. In some cases, the Anti-Doping Code has been modified to set lower thresholds for positive tests.

Nash’s attorney, Paul Greensays the rulebook hasn’t changed fast enough.

Something needs to be done in a holistic way to address these cases, Greene said. Providing discretion when announcing it publicly would be a good place to move, and that’s an easy fix. You can still have an error-free finding, but it doesn’t have to be announced.

Nash was temporarily suspended from both her sport and her spot as president of the International Cycling Federation’s Athletes Committee while the case was pending. She said she is well aware that some people will see the word doping next to her name and make assumptions that are not true.

It’s so ironic because I took this seriously, said Nash, whose first Olympics was in 1996. I don’t take supplements. I’ve largely stuck with what (a single nutrition bar company) produces because that’s been successful and I know where it’s made. And here I am, just being punished for taking care of my dog.

Unfortunately, the drug did not save Rubi. About a month after Nash made the heartbreaking decision to put the dog down, she got her first call from USADA about the test. In a way, she counts herself lucky that USADA was willing to dedicate resources to finding out where the capromorelin in her system came from, an investment that will allow Nash to continue participating in mostly local events if she chooses to do so.

Still, she admits, it’s hard to call this a total win.

She says she’s filled out every form for 15 years with details of her whereabouts, showed up for every test, and never had a bad result. Still, the rules required her name to be published in the press release USADA released Thursday. The headline of the release: WADA Rules Must Change reads in reference to the World Anti-Doping Agency, which allowed no exception after presenting details of the case.

It’s a ruthless system, Nash said. And it’s a pretty sophisticated system, and it’s there for a reason. But it shouldn’t stop us from making that system better for the future.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk