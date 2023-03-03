How West Indies, Proteas losing the crème de la crème of Test cricket





Limited opportunities for test matches that stifle talent and milestones. IMAGE: I’ll probably never get to 50 tests. That will take me another seven years. Some countries will play 20 matches in the coming months. It’s hard, said South African pacesetter Anrich Nortje. Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has expressed concern over a limited testing schedule affecting players’ chances of reaching milestones. Holder, who has 60 caps for the West Indies in the longest format, insisted only “big three” countries such as England, Australia and India have busy schedules. “The way world cricket is going now, apart from the big three, hardly any team plays Test cricket,” Holder said on Wednesday. “We’ve had an average of six to eight test matches over the last three years. This year we have six, next year around six. You have to be in the 11s for each match to get close to 100 tests,” he said. referring to the starting lineup. Holder highlighted the case of West Indies Test captain and opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who has made 83 appearances since his Test debut in May 2011, while England’s Joe Root has played 129 caps since his Test debut in December 2012. “It just shows you how much cricket England plays compared to us,” said Holder. “It’s beyond our control. We just have to deal with what’s ahead and try to make the best of it.” South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who has 18 Test caps, said players try to make the most of the limited opportunities they are given. “I will probably never get to 50 Tests. That will take me another seven years. Some countries will play 20 games in the coming months. It’s difficult,” said Nortje. “You can’t compare what the greats have done in the past, they played a lot of Test cricket. That’s the main format. We play four games, eight games or 10 games over two years.” South Africa will host the West Indies in the first Test at Centurion this week. The hosts have a lead of 179 points before the third matchday starts later on Thursday.

