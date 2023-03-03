Sports
Why Ernest Hausmann left Nebraska for Michigan football
Although the overall numbers didn’t hold up, especially given the Boulder firestorm with Colorado hiring Deion Sanders Michigan football had the best early returns in the transfer portal.
The first domino to fall was the former’s Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann, entering his sophomore year in college football, but thought to be the best linebacker available on the transfer portal. He joins a group with no attrition, with Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, Jimmy Rolder, Kalel Mullings and even Nikhai Hill-Green returning.
As for how he got to Michigan, Hausmann told Jon Jansen on the podcast In The Trenches that with the firing of Scott Frost and the release of Mickey Joseph for Matt Rhule, it seemed like the perfect time for a change of scenery.
In the end, it came down to the decision: I want to go to a place where I can maximize my potential, Hausmann said. So when the coaching change happened, the first time happened and obviously we’re in the season. So my focus never wavered from what my mission was, which is to be 100% focused on (playing for) my team and the task at hand. But as the season ended, the season started, I had a chance to evaluate my situation, where I was and the final decision to move to a place that could maximize my potential. I had to analyze all the factors that came into play, which ultimately led me to the decision to enter the transfer portal.
But what sold him on Michigan football? Was it Jim Harbaugh? The two consecutive Big Ten Championships or College Football Playoff appearances? Jesse Minters’ defense?
Hausmann says he was most impressed by the Wolverines secret weapon: strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert. But he also said he’s thrilled about the added bonus of getting started with Chris Partridge, who was hired back on the program last month.
So in my first meeting I had with Coach Herbert, when I came here to see him, I connected with him right away, and just the way he did his business, Hausmann said. And it was just another level I’ve ever seen from anyone else. And I knew right away that this was someone I wanted to be by my side and work with throughout my career, because I know how important strength and conditioning are (and how that goes) in football, and how that translates to the field. And I knew right away that this was something I wanted on my side and in my corner. And to be able to work with him and the guys on that field was phenomenal with winter conditions and strength training.
And then, so as we head into spring, now with the coaching staff, Coach Partridge, it’s been a blast to work with. I was recruited by him when he was with Ole Miss, both as a defensive coordinator in the portal and I was watching. I was able to talk to him through the portal, and now being able to reunite with him was great. And then just being able to learn from him and all the things he has to offer, it’s going to be a fun time.
It will be different for Hausmann to walk through the Lloyd Carr Tunnel in a home uniform as he was a late season visitor a year ago. Despite the loss, he already has fond memories and looks forward to experiencing The Big House with over 110,000 fans keeping their fingers crossed for him.
Yeah, it’s going to be a really surreal moment the first time I walk down there, Hausmann. It will be a lot of flashbacks. Looking back, I can remember exactly the path I took through that tunnel. (Do it with) the corn and blue, it’s just gonna be a great moment. Can not wait!
