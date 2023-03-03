Men’s Tennis Excited to beat BYU, TAMUCC at home

RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s tennis team has a big weekend ahead, with some big games against the BYU Cougars and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (TAMUCC) Islanders, both at the Orville Cox Tennis Center .

Friday at 1 p.m., the Vaqueros (4-8) will face BYU for the first time in 15 years. UTRGV will play a South Texas Showdown Presented by Rally Community Credit Union rematch against rival TAMUCC (7-4) on Sunday at approximately 3 p.m. after the close of the school women’s team showdown.

“Two very different challenges,” said the head coach of the UTRGV men’s tennis Nathan Robinson said about the weekend lineup. “It’s super exciting when you get to play against a new team like BYU and they play their first outdoor game here. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ll turn around and play Corpus on Sunday. It’s a rematch from eight days prior. It will be a good opportunity for us to right a few wrongs and see if we can’t turn the page there and turn a little bit on our courts.”

Friday’s game marks the first outdoor game of the year for the Cougars (3-4, 1-0 West Coast Conference) and the first double game BYU has played in Texas since 2013. BYU defeated UTRGV 4-0 in its lone inter-program game, which was a neutral venue game in 2007. The Vaqueros are hoping that the weather conditions they are used to, but not BYU, will be an advantage and help them take the win this time.

“That’s a team we’ve never played against before, so it’s exciting. They’re going to the Big XII next year, so it’s a good opportunity to play against them and feel how our game compares to them” says senior captain. Mr. Williams said. “They haven’t played an outdoor game yet so I think the conditions and the weather should be in our favor going into this game. I know the boys are excited and we are ready to go. The boys are improving every day We’re working really hard, things are starting to come together so I’m very positive going into this weekend.”

In the first game of the home-and-home South Texas Showdown on February 25, the Islanders defended their home courts with a 6-1 victory over UTRGV. The Vaqueros are 2-30 all-time against TAMUCC and have not won in the rivalry since March 2010. The team is very aware of the history between the two schools and the student-athletes prepare extremely hard to end the losing slip.

“The guys are getting better every day. We’re working really hard, things are starting to settle down, so I’m very positive going into this weekend,” said Williams. “It’s the last time I play Corpus, so I would really like to win. Confidence, confidence in ourselves and confidence in our games will be the most important thing.”

Friday’s game will also be special for UTRGV, as members of the 1975-78 men’s tennis teams will be in attendance. The former Broncs will be inducted into the UTRGV Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, but first they will be in the stands instead of the courts of the Orville Cox Tennis Center to cheer the Vaqueros to victory.

The first 100 students to attend Friday’s game will receive a free pizza starting at 12:45 p.m

“Anyone who wants to, anyone who’s free and able, please come along and support us. It’s going to be a really fun time,” said Williams. “Our team is very exciting to watch. We are very energetic, very positive, so come out, eat some pizza and have fun.”

Support UTRGV Men’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube