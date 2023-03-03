Cretin-Derham Hall beats St. Thomas Academy 4-2 to return to state tournament – Twin Cities

For the Cretin-Derham Hall boys’ hockey team, number 17 has taken on a special resonance this season.

It was the number worn by sophomores Cormick Scanlan, a member of the Raiders program who died of complications following a stroke in late December. It’s also the number of minutes in each period of a high school hockey game, and that has become something of a rallying cry for the team over the course of the season.

Cormick’s number was 17 and we have No. 17 decals on our helmets, said Cretin-Derham Hall coach Matt Funk. Each period is 17 minutes. So we talk about this being our lucky number, play 17 hard.

The second-seeded Raiders certainly did so in the first period of the Class 2A, Section 3 Championship on Wednesday night, leaping out to a three-goal lead and then held on to beat top-seeded St Thomas Academy 4-2 at Edinas Braemar Arena.

Cretin-Derham Hall (18-9-1) advances to the state tournament for the second year in a row. The Raiders qualified for the first time since 2009 last season, but went down 6-0 to Prior Lake in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

They’ll find out who they’re up against this time when the tournament placements are announced on Saturday. The Class 2A quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday, March 9 at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

It’s crazy, said senior forward Jake Fisher, finalist of Mr. Hockey. It’s every player’s dream to get to the state tournament in Minnesota. We wanted the chance to do better than last year and now we can deliver.

Fisher and freshman forward Max Anderson helped provide that opportunity, finishing each Wednesday with two goals. Anderson’s second came on the power play with 7:01 left in the third period after the Cadets trimmed the lead to one.

He’s a great player, Fisher said. He’s been on my right wing all year. We kind of built up a great chemistry. (For him) to score two goals in a section final was really, really big.

Anderson wasn’t even on the varsity roster a year ago.

I’ve dreamed of this all my life, he said. I can’t wait to get the chance to (play on state). It surprises me.

The Raiders’ start on Wednesday was also a bit mind-blowing. They took a 1-0 lead when Anderson scored on the power play with 13:27 left in the first period. Then it was time for the Fisher Show. After assisting Anderson’s goal, he himself scored the first goal with 11:42 left in the period, and added his second with 3:44 left, giving the Raiders a 3–0 lead at the first intermission.

Cretin-Derham Hall defeated the Cadets 18-9 in the first period.

One of our keys came out hard in the first period, Fisher said. We’ve struggled quite a bit with the early periods all season, so to come out hard tonight was really important and we delivered.

St. Thomas Academy returned to the ice with renewed intensity in the second period, getting on the board on a goal from senior Tommy Cronin, also a Mr. Cronin. Hockey finalist with 9:33 left.

The Cadets narrowed the gap to one in the third period when senior Lucas Kickhofel scored on the power play with 13:27 left in the game. But Anderson’s second goal put the game out of reach.

We chased the game all night and that’s a hard thing to do, said St. Thomas Academy coach Mike Randolph, whose team finished 19-8-0. But I’m really proud of our boys. We have not stopped. We kept fighting and trying to get back into it.

Funk was also proud of his players, especially the way they’ve supported each other through everything they’ve been through, including being there for Scanlan’s older brother Colin, a senior forward on the team.

Our team really came together and gathered around Colin and his whole family, Funk said. I think some of the emotion went away in January and we got into a tough place. But we gathered and came back. We never give up.