Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee keep the Indian challenge alive

In yet another day of misfortune, Indian female paddlers Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee performed the star turn for India at the WTT Star Contender Goa, defeating higher ranked opponents to progress to the last 16 stage.

The biggest commotion of the day at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, however, was caused by 20-year-old Korean youngster Cho Daeseong, who ousted China’s world No. 1 in men’s singles Fan Zhendong.

Indian mixed doubles pair Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran made a quarterfinal exit, going down to Japan’s Miwa Harimoto and Shunsuke Togami in three consecutive matches (3-0: 12-10,11-6,11-6). The Japanese duo will compete against the French duo Emmanuel Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan in the semifinals. The other mixed doubles semifinal will be another Japan-Korea affair.

Manika and Sutirtha make it to the last 16

The day, as far as host India was concerned, belonged to the two female rowers Manika and Sutirtha. Manika, the number one India ousted Puerto Rican star and world number 14 Adriana Diaz 3-1 (11-9,11-8,5-11,11-8) in the evening session. Sutirtha, currently ranked 146, had beat Jia Nan Yuan (world No. 18) of France 3-0 (11-7,11-8,11-7) earlier in the morning session. While Manika will face China’s Qian Tianyi (world number 20), Sutirtha will face another veteran Fu Yu (world number 19) from Portugal.

An exhausted Manika, whose defensive chops were too hot for Adriana, said after the game, “I’m very happy to have won against Adriana Diaz today.” Let’s see what happens in the next round. I’ve played her before and will have some strategies against her. I’ll just do my best and I’ll just play my best game tomorrow for my country and for myself.

Sutirtha said after her match, “I feel absolutely amazing since I managed to beat a top 20 player. Tomorrow I will play against Yu Fu and I hope I beat her too. I had also faced Yuan before and conceded the match by a slim margin. This time I didn’t think much about the rankings and I just went with the free play mentality and that led me to this win.

Giant Killer

The biggest shock of day four came in the men’s singles when giant killer Korean southpaw Cho came back from two matches to beat Fan 3-2 (7-11,6-11,12-10,11-9,11-8) to to advance to the eighth finals. He had beaten the Swede Mattias Falck (wr #36) on Wednesday.

Excited with his spectacular win over the world number one, Cho said, “It’s the best win of my career and I’m very happy.” I didn’t think I would beat Fan Zhendong. My heart was pounding fast as the final set reached 10-8. But I felt really good when I woke up today. Since it is a world tournament, I will do my best to win the next match.

The second and third seed in men’s singles, Japanese teen livewire Tomokazu Harimoto (World No. 4) and Swede Truls Moregard (World No. 6) also made it to the last 16 with wins over Liang Yanning of China and Joao Geraldo of Portugal respectively . .

Hina Hayata out

In another big surprise in women’s singles, Japanese second seed Hina Hayata (world No. 6) went down 1-3 (11-9.8-11.3-11.4-11), in her round of 32 matches against the Chinese Cheng-I-Ching in Taipei (number 31 in the world). However, the best placed Chinese Wang Yidi (world number 4) was a comfortable 3-0 winner against yet another Japanese Miyu Nagasaki (world number 38).

Four countries in women’s doubles semi-final

Four different countries made it to the women’s doubles semifinals, two of them at the expense of Indian pairs. Manika Batra and Archana Kamath lost in their quarterfinals against Chinese Taipei’s Cheng-I Ching and Li Yu-Jhun. They won the first 11-8, but the Chinese Taipei pair came back to win the next three (15-13,11-9,11-7) and with it the game. India’s women’s doubles hopes were then completely dashed as Sweden’s Linda Bergstrom and Christina Kallberg ousted Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee by a similar margin of 3-1 (11-7,13-11,6-11,11-7). Japan and Korea are the other semifinalists in women’s doubles.

The men’s doubles will be an outright battle between Japan and Korea as two of their pairs clash in each of the two semifinals. One of them, Lim Jonghoon and Jang Woojin from Korea defeated Indians Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar 3-1 (12-10,11-8,7-11,11-6).