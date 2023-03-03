Buffs arrange things to start Pac-12 tournament

Next game: versus Washington state 3/3/2023 | 9:30 PM PAC-12 NETWORKS Mar. 03 (Fri) / 9:30 PM in return for the state of Washington History

LAS VEGAS Third-seeded Colorado defeated No. 11 Oregon State 62-54 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament late Thursday night to advance to the Pac-12 Semifinals for the second consecutive season.

CU overcame a nine-point deficit against the No. 11 Beavers to improve to 9-11 all-time in the Pac-12 Tournament. Thursday marked the biggest comeback for the Buffs in a Pac-12 Tournament game. The win was Colorado’s 23rd of the season, the most since the 25-7 victory in the 2012-13 season.

Struggling early in the game, the Buffaloes found themselves in a difficult position as OSU fired lights from 3-point range, making it 6-of-9 in the first half. Colorado was able to produce enough in the second quarter to tie the game 33-33 at halftime before exploding both offensively and defensively in the third.

“That wasn’t the most beautiful game we’ve ever been a part of, but I think we all witnessed two teams just going to fight and demolish and do everything they can to win the game,” said head coach JR Payne mention. “I just told these guys down the hall, really proud of how we never lost our cool. We kept our composure through the hot Oregon State shootings, charging through some cold spells ahead of us and we never really got too flustered I love that about this team. So proud to be able to win and keep going.”

After giving up 20 points in the first quarter, the Colorado defense allowed only 21 points in the entire second half. The third quarter was critical for CU as the Buffs outscored the Beavers 18-8 in the quarter. Jaylyn Sherrod was the catalyst in defence, especially in the second half.

“We are very proud of our defense. I don’t know if we were particularly good defensively today, but we are generally very proud of our defense,” Payne emphasized. “We believe that every player on our team can defend. I don’t know if it was one person who made the difference. But Jaylyn can certainly be disruptive to basketball.”

Oregon State shot better than Colorado, statistically, from the field, 3-point range, and the free throw line, but turnovers made the Beavers skillful overnight. OSU committed 17 turnovers, which became 18 points for CU on the other side of the floor.

The Buffalos’ offense was led by Frida Forman , Aaronette Vonleh ,and Sherrod as they all scored double-digit points. Sherrod totaled seven rebounds, two assists and two steals to add to her 12 points, while Formann led all players with 16 points. Vonleh finished close behind Formann with 15 points.

Colorado will take on No. 7 Washington State in the Pac-12 Semifinals on Friday at 9:30 PM MT. The Cougars upset No. 2 Utah today after beating No. 10 Cal in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

“We really believe that any team in this league can beat any team in this league. And that’s saying something when you typically have five or six top-25 teams,” Payne said. “I think you can play against a team that will be incredibly athletic on Friday night and maybe not as athletic the next day, but so adept at schedule X and O, so good that it challenges you as a player to be able to make those types. of adjustments. It challenges you as a coach. But I think without a doubt it’s the best women’s basketball conference in the country.”

How it happened

The Buffs jumped out to an 8-7 lead before the first media break, with Formann holding half of the team points. Shortly after the timeout, Oregon State took a 12–10 lead, but then neither team scored for about two minutes. Vonleh ended the drought with a free throw made and then the Beavers hit three-pointers on back-to-back possession to go up 18-13. Senior Taylor Jones hit a jumper for Colorado with 29 seconds left in the quarter, but Oregon State responded with a stepback jumper with two seconds left, to take a 20–15 second quarter lead.

Oregon State stayed hot from 3-point range in the second and jumped out to its biggest lead of the night, 27-18, in the first two minutes of the quarter. CU cut the lead to within five points, 27-22, as the Buffs held Oregon State’s defense to zero points in the space of two and a half minutes. The Buffs came all the way back to tie, 33-33, with free throws from Sherrod and a 3 from Formann to end the half with a 6-0 score.

Kade Miller had zero points going into halftime, but the Buffs still outscored the Beavers 16-6 in the paint.

CU and Oregon State both started slow in the third quarter. The Buffs defeated the Beavers 7-4 in the first four minutes before OSU timed out to trail 40-37. After the timeout, Colorado continued its momentum, scoring three more points to take a six-point lead at 43–37 with 5:12 left in the quarter.

Later, Vonleh converted a layup as the Buffs took their biggest lead of the game, 51-39, in a 15-2 run before another OSU timeout ensued. Colorado beat OSU 18-8 in the quarter to lead 10, 51-41, at the start of the fourth.

Scoring was again slow to begin the fourth quarter as the Buffs led 56-45 with 5:20 left in the game. After a CU timeout, Oregon State hit a 3-pointer to come within eight points of Colorado. Sherrod put the Buffs up to 10 with a layup, but the Beavers responded with another 3-pointer with just under two minutes left in the game.

Another late three-pointer brought OSU within four points at 58-44. But the Buffs eventually held on with Formann going 4-of-5 on the line to secure the win and advance into Friday.

Key moment

Kindyll Wetta came up with a momentum-shifting steal in the third quarter that led to a wide-open 3-pointer from Sherrod to put the Buffs up 47-39. It was part of CU’s 15-2 run that took the Buffs from a 37-36 deficit to a 51-39 lead in four and a half minutes…CU defeated OSU 10-0 in fastbreak points. .Colorado’s seven turnovers were his fewest in 20 Pac-12 Tournament games.

Notes

Friday marks CU’s fourth appearance in the Pac-12 Semifinals (2013, 2015, 2022)…CU is 2-0 all-time against OSU in the Pac-12 Tournament…CU now has three Pac-12 Tournament victories in the last two seasons (only had one in 2016-21)…CU’s seven turnovers were the fewest by the Buffs in 20 Pac-12 games…The Buffs outscored OSU 10-0 on the fastbreak and 18-4 on turnover…Thursday was Vonleh’s 21st game in double digits…Formann’s 16 points tied her career best in the Pac-12 tournament.