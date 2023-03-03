Sports
Buffs arrange things to start Pac-12 tournament
LAS VEGAS Third-seeded Colorado defeated No. 11 Oregon State 62-54 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament late Thursday night to advance to the Pac-12 Semifinals for the second consecutive season.
CU overcame a nine-point deficit against the No. 11 Beavers to improve to 9-11 all-time in the Pac-12 Tournament. Thursday marked the biggest comeback for the Buffs in a Pac-12 Tournament game. The win was Colorado’s 23rd of the season, the most since the 25-7 victory in the 2012-13 season.
Struggling early in the game, the Buffaloes found themselves in a difficult position as OSU fired lights from 3-point range, making it 6-of-9 in the first half. Colorado was able to produce enough in the second quarter to tie the game 33-33 at halftime before exploding both offensively and defensively in the third.
“That wasn’t the most beautiful game we’ve ever been a part of, but I think we all witnessed two teams just going to fight and demolish and do everything they can to win the game,” said head coachJR Paynemention. “I just told these guys down the hall, really proud of how we never lost our cool. We kept our composure through the hot Oregon State shootings, charging through some cold spells ahead of us and we never really got too flustered I love that about this team. So proud to be able to win and keep going.”
After giving up 20 points in the first quarter, the Colorado defense allowed only 21 points in the entire second half. The third quarter was critical for CU as the Buffs outscored the Beavers 18-8 in the quarter.Jaylyn Sherrodwas the catalyst in defence, especially in the second half.
“We are very proud of our defense. I don’t know if we were particularly good defensively today, but we are generally very proud of our defense,” Payne emphasized. “We believe that every player on our team can defend. I don’t know if it was one person who made the difference. But Jaylyn can certainly be disruptive to basketball.”
Oregon State shot better than Colorado, statistically, from the field, 3-point range, and the free throw line, but turnovers made the Beavers skillful overnight. OSU committed 17 turnovers, which became 18 points for CU on the other side of the floor.
The Buffalos’ offense was led byFrida Forman,Aaronette Vonleh,and Sherrod as they all scored double-digit points. Sherrod totaled seven rebounds, two assists and two steals to add to her 12 points, while Formann led all players with 16 points. Vonleh finished close behind Formann with 15 points.
Colorado will take on No. 7 Washington State in the Pac-12 Semifinals on Friday at 9:30 PM MT. The Cougars upset No. 2 Utah today after beating No. 10 Cal in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
“We really believe that any team in this league can beat any team in this league. And that’s saying something when you typically have five or six top-25 teams,” Payne said. “I think you can play against a team that will be incredibly athletic on Friday night and maybe not as athletic the next day, but so adept at schedule X and O, so good that it challenges you as a player to be able to make those types. of adjustments. It challenges you as a coach. But I think without a doubt it’s the best women’s basketball conference in the country.”
How it happened
The Buffs jumped out to an 8-7 lead before the first media break, with Formann holding half of the team points. Shortly after the timeout, Oregon State took a 12–10 lead, but then neither team scored for about two minutes. Vonleh ended the drought with a free throw made and then the Beavers hit three-pointers on back-to-back possession to go up 18-13. SeniorTaylor Joneshit a jumper for Colorado with 29 seconds left in the quarter, but Oregon State responded with a stepback jumper with two seconds left, to take a 20–15 second quarter lead.
Oregon State stayed hot from 3-point range in the second and jumped out to its biggest lead of the night, 27-18, in the first two minutes of the quarter. CU cut the lead to within five points, 27-22, as the Buffs held Oregon State’s defense to zero points in the space of two and a half minutes. The Buffs came all the way back to tie, 33-33, with free throws from Sherrod and a 3 from Formann to end the half with a 6-0 score.
Kade Millerhad zero points going into halftime, but the Buffs still outscored the Beavers 16-6 in the paint.
CU and Oregon State both started slow in the third quarter. The Buffs defeated the Beavers 7-4 in the first four minutes before OSU timed out to trail 40-37. After the timeout, Colorado continued its momentum, scoring three more points to take a six-point lead at 43–37 with 5:12 left in the quarter.
Later, Vonleh converted a layup as the Buffs took their biggest lead of the game, 51-39, in a 15-2 run before another OSU timeout ensued. Colorado beat OSU 18-8 in the quarter to lead 10, 51-41, at the start of the fourth.
Scoring was again slow to begin the fourth quarter as the Buffs led 56-45 with 5:20 left in the game. After a CU timeout, Oregon State hit a 3-pointer to come within eight points of Colorado. Sherrod put the Buffs up to 10 with a layup, but the Beavers responded with another 3-pointer with just under two minutes left in the game.
Another late three-pointer brought OSU within four points at 58-44. But the Buffs eventually held on with Formann going 4-of-5 on the line to secure the win and advance into Friday.
Key moment
Kindyll Wettacame up with a momentum-shifting steal in the third quarter that led to a wide-open 3-pointer from Sherrod to put the Buffs up 47-39. It was part of CU’s 15-2 run that took the Buffs from a 37-36 deficit to a 51-39 lead in four and a half minutes…CU defeated OSU 10-0 in fastbreak points. .Colorado’s seven turnovers were his fewest in 20 Pac-12 Tournament games.
Notes
Friday marks CU’s fourth appearance in the Pac-12 Semifinals (2013, 2015, 2022)…CU is 2-0 all-time against OSU in the Pac-12 Tournament…CU now has three Pac-12 Tournament victories in the last two seasons (only had one in 2016-21)…CU’s seven turnovers were the fewest by the Buffs in 20 Pac-12 games…The Buffs outscored OSU 10-0 on the fastbreak and 18-4 on turnover…Thursday was Vonleh’s 21st game in double digits…Formann’s 16 points tied her career best in the Pac-12 tournament.
|
Sources
2/ https://cubuffs.com/news/2023/3/3/womens-basketball-buffs-take-care-of-business-to-start-pac-12-tournament.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The video shows the teenager flying off the bridge in the stolen vehicle, following a high-speed chase
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Observing the Pertamina Plumpang Oil Fuel Terminal (TBBM) Fire Victim Refugee Shelter, Rasela Child Friendly Integrated Public Space (RPTRA), Rawa Badak Selatan, North Jakarta, DKI Jakarta Province, March 5, 2023%
- Mia Wasikowska Says She’s ‘Pretty Happy’ Since Leaving Hollywood: ‘It Wasn’t Right For Me’
- Rita M. Post
- Indiana States Arch Madness race ends in heartbreaking fashion against top-seeded Bradley in tournament semifinals
- Historic oceans treaty agreed at United Nations after decades of talks – BBC News
- Opposition parties write to PM Modi over misuse of central agencies
- Amitabh Bachchan’s Rank Barse to Deepika-Ranbir’s Balam Pichkari, 15 Bollywood Songs for Your Holi 2023 Playlist
- Men’s Hockey beats Mercyhurst 4-3 in OT; progress in Atlantic Hockey Tournament
- How to watch TLC’s Say Yes to Dress Season 22 premiere: Time, channel, FREE live stream
- Emir of Qatar criticizes the delay in aid for the victims of the earthquake in Syria | Turkey and Syria earthquake news
- China sets growth target this year at ‘around 5%’ to revive economy