CLEMSON – With the Clemson football team about to open spring training on Monday, it’s like Christmas in March for Dabo Swinney.
I’m excited to start, it’s going to be a lot of fun out there, there’s a lot of competition, Swinney said before starting his 15th.e jump like the Tigers coach.
Clemson will practice for two weeks before taking a break for spring break, then resume training for another three weeks before closing the game on April 15 at Memorial Stadium (1:00 PM ACCN+).
We have an excellent team coming back, especially with those seven guys coming back and taking an extra year, Swinney said. It must be a pretty salty spring with those guys.
Those seven players — center Will Putnam, defensive backs Sheridan Jones and Jalyn Phillips, and defensive linemen Xavier Thomas, Justin Mascoll, Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro — were given an additional season of eligibility by the NCAA due to the impact COVID-19 had on the 2020 season. Their decisions to return provide Swinney and the Tigers with valuable experience and leadership as they begin preparations for the 2023 season.
There will also be plenty of new faces in spring training, with 15 semi-annual enrollees and new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.
Improvements are imperative if Swinney is to right the wrongs of the past two seasons, including back-to-back campaigns with three losses and being held out of the College Football Playoff after six straight years of clinching a spot.
If the Tigers are to regain their exalted status, Swinney, Riley and the rest of the staff must do the following this spring:
Bring new quarterbacks behind Cade Klubink up to speed
This will be Cade Klubnik’s first spring shooting starting quarterback shots, but there will also be a lot of focus on newcomers Christopher Vizzina and Paul Tyson.
We have a talented young quarterback who I think has a bright future, Swinney said. And another veteran to come in and bolster the room.
The freshman with a bright future is Vizzina, a four-star candidate from Birmingham, Alabama. The veteran is Tyson, a graduate transfer from Trussville, Alabama, through Alabama and Arizona State.
Improve the passing game
Swinney doesn’t mind – we need to pass the ball better, period, Swinney said.
Riley, who led TCU’s prolific offense last season, should make an immediate impact in that regard. He did not build an airstrike reputation without directing an attack toward explosive action.
TCU had 91 plays of 20 yards or more last season, which ranked fourth nationally. The Horned Frogs also scored 70 touchdowns, the fifth-best total in the nation, and averaged 6.69 yards per game.
We have a really great foundation from a run standpoint, Swinney said. But we need to get better at throwing and catching, and I think he’s really going to help us there.
Adopt an aggressive mindset offensively
Here’s Riley’s philosophy in a nutshell: We’re going to be violent and fast.
That’s music to the ears of Clemson fans, who grew frustrated with a lack of attack mode last season.
Everything starts there, whether it’s the run game or the passing game, Riley said. We would attack, we would be violent, we would be fast. If you want to be a well-rounded offense that makes it hard on the defense, that’s number 1 for me.
Break into some ‘big nasty’
Young linemen on both sides of the ball are getting a baptism of fire this spring, courtesy of offensive line coach Thomas Austin and defensive line coaches Nick Eason and Lemanski Hall.
We hit all our needs in the trenches, Swinney said. We’ve got some big nasty stuff on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Three mid-year entries along the offensive line will join spring training Ian Reed, Harris Sewell and Zack Owens, while four defensive linemen will receive their introduction to Clemson football – Peter Woods, Vic Burley, Stephiylan Green and TJ Parker.
Boost the secondary
Secondary breakdowns cost the Tigers dear in their losses (and some of their narrow wins) last season, so that will be a focus this spring. Clemson allowed 231.7 passing yards per game in 2022 for 76e national.
The return of Jones and Phillips for a fifth season should help, as should the further maturation of Nate Wiggins, Tyler Venables, Andrew Mukuba, RJ Mickens and Jeadyn Lukus. Mid-year enrollees Shelton Lewis and Kylen Webb, a four-star cornerback and safety, respectively, will also be tested this spring.
