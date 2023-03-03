Women’s Tennis Visit NC State, Wake Forest Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS No. 19 Georgia Tech women’s tennis continues this five-game swing away, visiting No. 4 NC State and No. 29 Wake Forest this weekend. The Yellow Jackets opened ACC play 2-0 last weekend and look forward to extending their win streak No. 19 GEORGIA TECH (7-2, 2-0 ACC) at No. 4 NC STATE (7-1, 1-0 ACC)

Friday March 3 | 2 p.m. EST | Raleigh, N.C. | JW Isenhour tennis centre



LIVE STREAM: click here

LIVE STATISTICS: click here No. 19 GEORGIA TECH (7-2, 2-0 ACC) at No. 29 WAKE FOREST (8-5, 0-1 ACC)

Sunday March 5 | 12 noon EST | Winston-Salem, NC | Wake Forest tennis center



LIVE STREAM: click here

LIVE STATISTICS: click here SCOUT TECH The Yellow Jackets close out this road swing, visiting a pair of ranked ACC opponents this weekend. Tech opened ACC play last weekend, topping then-No. 17 Notre Dame, 5-2, and Louisville, 7-0. Carol Lee went undefeated to open the conference and boasts a perfect 7-0 dual match singles record from the No. 1 ranking. Overall, Lee is 16-4 in singles. Kylie Bilchev follows closely with a 14-5 overall record in singles and a 7-1 record in two games. Tech jumped into the top 25 of the ITA ranking last week, appearing at number 19. SCOUTING NC STATE NC State is going on a five-game win streak this weekend, most recently after a 4-3 decision at Ohio State. The Wolfpack opened ACC play on February 17, pulling off a 7-0 victory at Wake Forest. NC States’ only loss of the season came to Vanderbilt in the ITA Kickoff Weekend, falling 4–3 in Raleigh. Diana Shnaider led the Wolfpack primarily from the No. 1 singles ranking, going 5-0 in dual play. The No. 4 Wolfpack boasts four ranked singles players and two ranked doubles teams. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 33-14, but NC State won the final season meeting in Atlanta 5-2. EXPLORATION WAKE UP FOREST Wake Forest enters the weekend winners of the past three. The Demon Deacons will host Clemson on Friday before welcoming the Yellow Jackets on Sunday. WFU has only played one conference game to date, falling to NC State, 7-0. Most recently, the Demon Deacons picked up a pair of ranked wins, beating No. 32 Illinois and No. 47 Texas Tech. Anna Brylin has a record of 10-1 in two singles matches from the No. 2 ranking and leads the team with a 16-3 aggregate in singles. Wake Forest narrowly leads 23-20 in the all-time series as the Opponents have split the last four meetings and Tech won 5-2 in Atlanta last year. ITA RANKINGS

Single people

No. 14 Carol Lee

No. 15 Alana Smith NC State

No. 39 Casie Wooten Wake Forest

No. 40Kylie Bilchev

No. 49 Anna Brylin Wake Forest

No. 51 Abigail Rencheli NC State

No. 52 Diana Schneider NC State

No. 69 Sophie Abrams NC State

No. 108Mahak Jain Doubles

No. 5 Nell Miller/Amelia Rajecki NC State

No. 20 Anna Brylin/Brooke Killingsworth Wake Forest

No. 23 Diana Schneider/Alana Smith NC State Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to Georgia Tech’s more than 400 student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Techs Everyday Champions and help the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest level of college athletics through the Annual athletic scholarship fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes. For more information about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit opfund.org. Follow us on Twitter for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us atwww.ramblinwreck.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/womens-tennis-visits-nc-state-wake-forest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos