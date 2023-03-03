Redbirds Gather Season Sweep Over Aces With 73-56 Win





Next game: in the state of Indiana 3/4/2023 | 12:00 am ESPN3 AM 1230 / The Varsity Network Tue 04 (Sat) / 12:00 PM bee state of Indiana History EVANSVILLE, IN.In the penultimate regular season game of the MVC season, Illinois State women’s basketball would remain at the top of the standings, with a 73-56 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces Thursday. The win not only gives ISU their 16e conference win of the season, but allows the Redbirds to hold onto the regular season win over the Aces. With 16 wins in conference plays this season, Illinois State tied their most MVC wins in a season since 2009-10, when the Redbirds finished 16-2 that season. Seen Thursday night Paige Robinson leads all scorers with 26 points, including 9-of-14 from the free throw line. Robinson was joined in double digits by DeAnna Wilson while the senior went for 23 points at 8-of-17 from the field. For Evansville, Abby Feit again led the team in scoring as she brought in 14 points as she and Elly Morgan were the two aces in double figures, with Morgan leading for 12 points. On the glass, Celine Dupont would lead the team on Thursday with 11 rebounds. With the win, Illinois State moves to 22-7 overall and 16-3 in Valley play, while Evansville is now 11-17 overall and 6-13 in Valley play. GAME HIGHLIGHT Leading 10 points at halftime, the Redbirds shifted gears as the second half began to pull away from the Aces. After Abby Feit cut the lead to eight, Robinson was more likely to pull down a layup DeAnna Wilson contributed a layup and free throw himself to build the lead to 11. The Redbirds would see it Kate Bullman knocking down a three-pointer from the top of the key to make it 47-33 for ISU as Evansville was forced to burn a timeout to stop any further ISU momentum. In the remainder of the quarter, ISU would beat the home side 15-11 as the lead stood at 62-44 heading into the final 10 minutes. The fourth quarter saw Chloe VanZeeland And Lauren Cohen get some valuable minutes as the Redbirds now turn their attention to their final regular season game on the road against Indiana State. IN THE BOX SCORE: Evansville went 27-of-31 from the free throw line on Thursday

Illinois State won the battle in the paint, 34-20.

The Evansville bench outscored the Redbird bench, 19-8

Illinois State collected 37 rebounds to Evansville’s 33 INDIVIDUAL COMMENTS DeAnna Wilson 19 e time scoring in double digits this season 4 e game with 20+ points

Paige Robinson 24 e time scoring in double digits this season 15 e game with 20+ points

NEXT ONE The ‘Birds wrap up the regular season with a trip to Terre Haute to face Indiana State on Saturday. Hulman Center tip-off is scheduled for noon between the Sycamores and Redbirds. For the latest news on women’s basketball in the state of Illinois, stay tuned at GoRedbirds.com and follow the team at @RedbirdWBB (Twitter,Facebook,Instagram). GoRedbirds. com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Scholarship Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos, and more.

