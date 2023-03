Cricket chief addresses the curious absence of Mark Waugh from the Indian commentary team for the third Test between Australia and India

Fox Cricket boss Matt Weiss has put wild rumors about star cricket commentator Mark Waugh to bed. Waugh was called up to Indian broadcaster Star Sports’ cricket commentary team for the Border-Gavaskar trophy to replace former Australian captain Michael Clarke, whose embarrassing Noosa relationship with partner Jade Yarbrough effectively cost him his seat on the plane to India. WATCH VIDEO ABOVE: Aussie spinners perform wonders on Day 1 against India. Watch, stream and keep up with Australia’s Home of Cricket 7plus >> Waugh’s honest and candid style of commentary has earned him praise as one of Australia’s most respected callers, but it also saw him clash with fellow Star Sports commentator and former Indian wicketkeeper, Dinesh Karthik. The 57-year-old was criticized for his somewhat dismissive treatment of Karthik, who pressured Waugh with a barrage of questions during a commentary session together on day 3 of the second test in Delhi. Though meant in good humor, Waugh’s clash with Karthik became heated. Waugh also didn’t hesitate to voice strong opinions about Indian superstar Virat Kohli, a brave hill his fellow commentators weren’t so willing to die on. His sudden absence from the commentary box for the Third Test then sparked rumors that the BCCI had used its power to remove Waugh from the Stars commentary team on the back of his sometimes incendiary cameo in India. But Weiss poured cold water on such suggestions. Mark Waugh clashed with Dinesh Kathik during commentary. Credit: Getty This morning’s reports are complete nonsense. Just clickbait, Weiss said Thursday. Mark answered a last minute request to go to India. He was only signed for the first two Tests and Mitch Johnson for the last two. Our friends in India at Star and BCCI were very pleased with Mark’s comments. Mark’s honest style has elevated him to the forefront of international commentary and is therefore in high demand. Ravi Shastri and Mark have been buddies for decades. To suggest otherwise is simply misinformation. Play video Steve Smith leads Australia against India. Steve Smith leads Australia against India. India turns against trustees after a day of chaos against Australia Australia shocks India on dominant first day of Third Test at Indore

