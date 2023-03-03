Problems on the football recruitment front?





It’s been a while since anyone has heard or said much about a talented defensive lineman Justin Scott and his recruitment, are there difficulties for Notre Dame? I feel like no news is not good news in this case, and after a flurry of social media likes, comments, posts and the like, in favor of the Irish, Scott has gone quiet. There still are crystal ball picks from 247Sports in favor of the Irish to bring in the talented 5 star recruit, but Georgia and others push hard. To be fair, it has been rumored that he would have committed to Notre Dame football, but planned to make other visits. The staff don’t want another Bowen fiasco though, so it’s best to get that one out of the way. I still think the Irish have a good chance of bringing him in, but Notre Dame’s football recruiting team needs more effort than ever to bring in the prized recruit. In other news, it was a dominant farewell performance at home for Mike Brey and the Notre Dame basketball team. In what will be his final home game, the Irishman defeated the 25th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. While the score was 88-81the Irish led well over 10-15 for most of the night. Marcus Hammond and Cormac Ryan fittingly led the way for the Irish against the Panthers as they brought in 20 points each. A fitting end to the season on senior night and one the Irish seniors will certainly not forget; I’m sure Coach Brey won’t soon forget that either. While the Irish still have the ACC tournament to play for, if they want to soak up the postseason their only hope is to win the championship. It is quite a task for Brey’s team, but it is not impossible. Even against top ACC teams, the Irish have had some hard-fought battles where they have unfortunately mostly been on the losing side. The night was bittersweet given Coach Brey’s last time coaching the Fighting Irish at home in over 20 years, but it’s a sweet ending nonetheless. A victory in the ACC tournament would be a true Cinderella story for the Irish.

