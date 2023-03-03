Men’s Basketball Aims for 2023 SoCon Championship





CULLOWHEE, NC Western Carolina will open its quest for a Southern Conference men’s basketball crown on Saturday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m., when the fourth-seeded Catamounts face No. 5 seed ETSU in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Ingles Southern Conference Tournament at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Ashville. The winner between the Catamounts and Bucs in the quarterfinals moves on to face the winner of a quarterfinal between top-seeded Furman and the winner of Friday’s first round matchup between No. 8 seed Mercer and No. 8 seed Mercer. 9 seed The Citadel in the first of two semifinals on Sunday at 4 p.m Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required) with Sunday’s semifinal game broadcast nationally on ESPNU and Monday’s championship game at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Catamount Sports Network provides live audio coverage of all WCU games starting 30 minutes prior to scheduled game time with Gary Ayers on the call and can be heard locally at 105.7 FM / 540 AM WRGC and online at CatamountSports.com. WCU supporters are invited to visit Catamount Central at Mellow Mushroom (50 Broadway St, Asheville NC) for a pregame meeting starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Western Carolina finished the regular season with an overall record of 17–14 and a score of 10–8. The 17 wins are the most during the regular season since the 2019-2020 season and the fourth-place finish is the most for the Catamounts since 2015-16. The Catamounts finished the regular season with an 85-66 home win over VMI ashes Vonterius Woolbright recorded the fourth triple-double in WCU’s Division I history with 14 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Tre Jackson led four players in double digits with 22 points. Jackson and Woolbright both earned second-team All-Southern Conference honors Tyzhaun Claude also received third-team honors from the SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA). Jackson led the Catamounts to finish fourth in the league with 15.9 points per game, including a WCU Division I-era best 47 points in a 95–91 double overtime win at Wofford on February 8. Woolbright led the conference in assists per game with 5.2 per game and was also among the league leaders with 14.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Claude second on the WCU roster with 15.4 points per game and a team-best 8.6 rebounds per game, second in the SoCon. In 28 games played, he finished in double figures in 27 games and recorded a team-best 10 double-doubles. ETSU used a 63-62 home win over UNCG to finish the regular season with an overall record of 12-19 and a score of 8-10. The Bucs won their last two games to earn the fifth seed and first round bye. ETSU was led this season by third-team All-SoCon selection Jordan King with 15.5 points per game. Jalen Haynes earned third-team All-SoCon honors from the league’s media members after averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Catamounts won regular season games for the first time since the 1984-85 season. On January 4, WCU went on an early second-half run to break open what had been an even game at halftime, snapping a 15-game losing streak at Johnson City with a 71–60 win. The win was WCU’s first in ETSU’s Freedom Hall. At Cullowhee on February 15, the Catamounts withstood a late ETSU run and held on for a 68-66 victory as Tyler Harris led the team with 14 points. WCU’s current three-game winning streak is the longest for the Catamounts since they won five in a row between 1994 and 1998. WCU and ETSU last met in the SoCon tournament in 2020. The Catamounts snapped a 17-game winless drought against the Buccaneers in the 2015 tournament in Asheville to claim a 67-61 overtime victory. Stay up to date with all things Catamount Men’s Basketball and WCU Athletics through our social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@catamountmbb @wcu_catamounts), and Twitter (@CatamountMBB @catamounts).

