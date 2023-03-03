Ohio State football continues to slip into the DBU conversation, but a correction is coming

COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football defensive backs supported their self-assigned Best In America status each year at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Starting with Chris Gamble in 2004, 11 Buckeye cornerbacks or safeties were drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in a span of 16 years. The OSU machine put them out with near-assembly-line efficiency.

That BIA label can live forever. The program deserved it, and even in hiatus it can remain the elusive standard to which it continues to strive secondary.

In April 2020, I reviewed whether OSU deserved to call itself DBU as well. Judging by a few key factors, college credentials, draft, star power, and NFL production, I awarded the title to LSU.

However, there seemed to be no doubt at the time that the Buckeyes were on the rise. Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette Jr. were just called up for the first round. Shaun Wade was back for the fall. The new wave would join the Marshon Lattimores and Denzel Wards and Vonn Bells already working to take over the title.

Instead, BIA has regressed. Okudah was finally healthy enough to play a full season for the first time in 2022. Arnette’s off-field problems pushed him out of the competition. Wade is a part-time role player in the league.

In addition, OSU’s 2020 and 2022 teams managed despite inconsistent play in the backend, missing the playoffs in between.

None of this is the fault of the two defensive backs representing OSU on the group this week. Cameron Brown couldn’t shake the injury bug, but playing mostly as he worked his way through injury in 2021 brought stability to a shaky unit. Ronnie Hickman also overcame an early career injury to become the Buckeyes’ leading tackler in 2021 and a versatile back-end weapon with day two upside in this draft.

Such players are eternally crucial to OSU’s best defense. However, they used to not represent the top of secondary. That’s a lofty standard, but one you should support when using terms like Best In America.

Ohio State’s eight first-round defensive backs selected in the past decade are by far the most DBU contenders. However, since Okudah in 2017, it has not recruited or even selected a first-round defensive back in the first two days of the draft since Okudah in 2017.

Every other DBU running title contender has made at least one pick in the top three rounds in the past two drafts. LSU, Virginia Tech, and Washington each produced two. The Tigers, Hokies, Alabama and Florida all developed first round picks.

The Crimson Tide is the only one of that group currently expected to have a first-round DB in the April draft. The list of contenders to sneak into the top 32 includes secondary athletes from Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Utahs Clark Phillips III, the OSU decommit who represents the biggest gap in defense in the past two seasons, also has an outside chance to make it to the first round.

That shortcoming continued to be addressed this winter, when OSU added former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun and former Syracuse safety JaHad Carter through the transfer portal. Secondary coach Tim Hinton recognizes the need to step up competition, especially in the back corner.

During the recruiting process, we’re trying to get the best guys in the country to make sure the room is deep, the room is always upgraded, and make sure we keep the competition going, Hinton said earlier this spring.

Whether OSU wins the DBU rating over myself or someone else doesn’t matter. Whether it upholds that BIA reputation, however, is increasingly tied to what the program achieves at the end of a season. It needs high-end NFL Draft talent in secondary to beat the kind of offenses it will face starting Thanksgiving weekend.

A year from now, we might be talking about how the next wave of NFL defensive backs arrived in Indianapolis for the 2024 combination. Denzel Burke started that trajectory as a freshman before stumbled a bit last season. Jordan Hancock loomed as the lost starter of 2022 as his preseason hamstring injury never worked out. (If we publish our annual Lattimore-Hooker Watch List of third-year players who could jump from a fringe role to a first round, we’ll get a lot of attention.)

Lathan Ransom has already been a Thorpe Award semifinalist and should have a completely healthy run into his redshirt junior year. If you throw in the returning starters in the front seven, 2023 could be a fallback year for the defense as a whole.

Ohio State won more games than most teams in the past two seasons, and Hickman and Brown both contributed. The Buckeyes need more defensive backs to build a big draw buzz to get the wins they most want.

