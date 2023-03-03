Sports
Game schedule, teams, players, statistics
The start of the XFL season was full of competitive games and exciting games. During the first two weeks, six of the eight games were decided in the fourth quarter, five of which came to the final drive.
Week 2 also featured another last-second win for the St. Louis Battlehawks piloted by quarterback AJ McCarron, who led a game-winning drive to defeat the Seattle Sea Dragons 20-18.
Former Notre Dame and Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan threw three touchdown passes for the San Antonio Brahmas, giving them a 30-12 victory over the Orlando Guardians in the most lopsided game of the weekend.
This week’s slate kicks off with a game on Saturday between the Sea Dragons and the Vegas Vipers, two teams desperate for their first win. Sunday’s schedule features three games, including a game between two undefeated teams when the Battlehawks take on the DC Defenders.
Here’s what to expect in Week 3, along with picks from ESPN sports betting insider Doug Kezirian. Betting lines are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
Seattle Sea Dragons (0-2) at Vegas Vipers (0-2)
Saturday, 7 p.m., ET| FX, ESPN+
Scatter: SEA -3 (38.0)
The Sea Dragons are still looking to turn early leads into a win after losing to the Battlehawks late in the fourth quarter last week. The Sea Dragons led in both games in the fourth quarter, but failed to hold on. The Vipers are hoping to bounce back after being knocked out in the last three quarters of their 18-6 loss to the Defenders last week.
Players to watch: Even though the Sea Dragons are winless, quarterback Ben DiNucci leads the XFL in passing yards (478) and his favorite target, wide receiver Jahcour Pearson, leads the league in receiving yards (173). Vipers defense end Maximilian Roberts has three sacks and seven total tackles.
Kezirian: This is a tough game because Vegas just added QB Brett Hundley, and while he looked decent after barely knowing the playbook, it wreaked havoc again in the second half. You’d think Seattle’s Jim Haslett would have the coaching advantage here over Vegas’ Rod Woodson, but he’s been very shaky so far. I’m leaning towards taking the points with Vegas (+3).
St. Louis Battlehawks (2-0) at DC Defenders (2-0)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET| FX, ESPN+
Scatter: DC -2.5 (37.0)
The Battlehawks’ first two weeks were marked by last-second victories led by McCarron. In Week 2, he executed an eight-play, 50-yard drive capped by a Donny Hageman’s 44-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Sea Dragons 20-18. The Battlehawks have scored 32 of their 38 points in the second half this season. The defensemen’s defense, led by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, a longtime NFL coach, holds teams at a best 12 points per game.
Players to watch: McCarron has thrown three touchdown passes, tied for second, and is the only quarterback in the league with multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions. One of McCarron’s favorite targets is wide receiver Hakeem Butler, who has seven receptions and two touchdowns. For the Defenders, the running duo of Abram Smith (second in the XFL in rushing with 99 yards) and Ryquell Armstead (third with 88 yards) was the driving force.
Kezirian: The Defenders (-2.5) its my favorite play this weekend. They have top-notch defense and St. Louis has a misleading record, with both wins coming in the last seconds. The DC defensive line should pressure McCarron throughout the game.
See you March 5 DC #ShieldsUp | #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/ontAqvXtiL
DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 20, 2023
Orlando Guardians (0-2) at Arlington Renegades (1-1)
Sunday, 4 p.m. ET| FX, ESPN+
Scatter: ARL-8 (37.5)
The Guardians’ first two games resulted in the two biggest losses in the XFL. Their defense allows a league-leading 31.5 points and opposing quarterbacks have thrown a league-high five touchdown passes. The Guardians offense hasn’t received much from their quarterbacks, with former Broncos 2016 first round pick Paxton Lynch, Quinten Dormady and Deondre Francois combining to throw four interceptions. Turnover could be an issue against the Renegades, who lead the league in interceptions returned for touchdowns (two). Arlington is looking to bounce back after a second half shutout of a 23-14 loss to the Houston Roughnecks.
Players to watch: Renegades quarterback Drew Plitt has thrown two touchdown passes, but has also thrown three league-leading interceptions. On the other hand, tight end Sal Cannella is third in receiving yards (108). On the other hand, Guardians running back Jah-Maine Martin is fourth in rushing yards (87).
Kezirian: Orlando is an auto-fade, especially if Lynch remains the quarterback. Anyway, the Guardians are in trouble everywhere Arlington (-8) is well supervised by Bob Stoops.
San Antonio Brahmas (1-1) at Houston Roughnecks (2-0)
Sunday, 8 p.m. ET| ESPN, ESPN 2
Scatter: NEW -4.5 (36.0)
The Roughnecks, coached by former NFL coach Wade Phillips, have averaged 28 points, the most in the league. Quarterback Brandon Silvers leads the Roughnecks’ offense and is second in the league in passing yards (445) and tied for most passing touchdowns (4). The Roughnecks defense can overwhelm opponents as it leads the XFL in sacks (12), interceptions (4) tackles for loss (17) and holds teams to 13 points per game, the second fewest. Houston faces a quarterback in Coan who is fourth in the XFL in passing yards (372).
Players to watch: The Roughnecks’ leading receiver, Jontre Kirklin, has 127 yards, second most in the league. The Roughnecks got two interceptions each from defensive backs Ajene Harris and Sean Davis. They’ll have to be sharp against Coan, who is tied for the lead in touchdown passes (4). In addition to Coan, the Brahmas have the league’s leading rusher in former NFL back Kalen Ballage (107 yards).
Kezirian: Houston is probably the best team in the league, but 4.5 is a lot of points in the XFL. The Brahmas (+4.5) should be 2-0 and Coan has found his place.
Game week starts now…
Let’s get started. #XFL2023 | #HornsForward pic.twitter.com/KtyNi6jcYS
Saint Anthony Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) March 1, 2023
|
