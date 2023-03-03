Wisconsin teen with special needs helps the Hudson hockey team get together





On an ice rink in Hudson, Wisconsin, a special hockey player is having a special season. “He’s an outgoing guy. He likes to be a part of the action, so to speak. I think that’s what drew him to hockey. He’s really blossomed into the way sport does for everyone. It’s only been postponed for him because the opportunity was missed. It didn’t happen and it magically happened this year,” Chad Witt said of his son Ian. Ian Witt has Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes a wide range of intellectual and physical developmental delays. Since Ian learned to skate a few years ago, he has played youth hockey with younger players more at his skill level until he got too big. But last October, the 16-year-old was given special clearance to join the Bantam C team, the Raiders, who are 13-15 year olds, and they have rallied around him both on and off the ice. “He’s the heart of the team. He’s the culture of the team. Everyone gathers around him before games, after games. He really is the heart of what we are, that’s for sure,” said Bantam C head coach Jim Shimon . Ian takes to the ice at least three or four times per game. He scored his first of two goals this season, as the Raiders took on an Orono team, who let Ian throw the puck into the net at the end of a tournament. “I want to score, win the game and have fun,” said Ian. “It was kind of magical. It was one of those things where I didn’t know if it was ever going to come. He had the chance and he was ecstatic,” said Chad Witt. Ian’s father says the best benefit of being part of the team is the camaraderie with the other players. He hopes Ian will continue to help make the sport more inclusive in the years to come, rather than just skating by. “When I play on a hockey team, it’s the friendships and relationships that have evolved and it’s not even hockey. He’s playing games on his device and we’ll ask ‘who’s playing with’. He’ll say ‘my boys, the hockey boys’. It’s things like that that happen off the ice that are priceless,” said Chad Witt.

