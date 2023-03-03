Sports
Recruiting Roundup: Blue chip OL locks in commitment date
All things considered, the recruiting class of 2023 for the Michigan Wolverines was a bit of a letdown. Back-to-back Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff performances probably should have produced a top-10 class. Instead, Michigan barely finished in the top-20.
However, it appears to be improving with the recruitment classes of 2024 and 2025. Here are three of the latest indications of this positive trend.
Blue-chip OL Praises Michigan and Closes Commitment Date
It’s almost become a cliché at this point, but yet another offensive line recruit gave effusive comments about Michigan’s offensive line. Georgia blue-chip offensive lineman Waltclair Flynn Jr., a four-star in the Class of 2024, had this to say to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn ($) after a recent visit to Ann Arbor:
The o-line (stands out), and how they get on the Joe Moore Award (top line of attack) the past two years. I’m talking to (offensive coordinator/offensive line) coach (Sherrone) Moore. He’s a really cool person, a really genuine person. I can talk to him about anything.
In a separate interview with On3s EJ Holland ($), Flynn Jr. indicated he would like to go to a Michiganohio state game:
That’s the best rivalry in college football and arguably the best rivalry in all of football. I’m definitely going back to Michigan for an official visit.
His recruitment is something to keep an eye on as he is planning a return visit this spring. Consistent visits from a recruit from outside the region are usually a great sign. Let’s hope that’s true for Michigan.
Flynn Jr. has set his engagement date for August 3, his birthday. Making a positive impression during this upcoming spring visit can go a long way toward landing him.
2025 QB prospect plans spring visit
2025 quarterback Stone Saunders plans another visit to Ann Arbor. According to Brian Marich of The Michigan Insider ($) Saunders and new quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell get along well, despite all of their communication so far being over the phone.
Just be sure of the date, Saunders said. I’m looking at March 24.
Saunders sees this upcoming trip as an opportunity to strengthen the bond he and Campbell have come to form.
While Saunders has yet to be ranked, he is a highly coveted recruit. He currently has over 20 scholarship offers and won the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year last season.
His recruiting is part of a larger, laudable trend toward quarterback recruiting for the Michigan Wolverines. Saunders is one of the top-rated 2025 quarterback recruits that Campbell interacts with on a regular basis. Casting a wide net, Campbell takes an approach that differs greatly from the parochial, monolithic approach of his predecessor.
In-state 2025 DL prospect looks at spring visits
Bobby Kanka, a 2025 Howell High School defensive lineman, is due sometime later this spring, according to a few visits TMI March ($).
Yes, I plan to be there this spring, Kanka said. I’m not sure about the dates yet. Most likely the spring game and a few practices.
Although currently unrated, Kanka still has an impressive list of scholarship offers including Penn State, Our lady and Tennessee.
Given the many crystal balls Michigan has received for him, a commitment may not be out of the question during his upcoming spring visit.
Michigan is off to a good start with the 2024 and 2025 classes. We’ll soon see if the Maize and Blue can close it.
