Women’s tennis battles, falls short 6-1 to Richmond





Next game: at the University of North Carolina Wilmington 3/4/2023 | To be determined Mar. 04 (Sat) / TBA bee University of North Carolina Wilmington History FARMVILLE, Va. — Longwood women’s tennis hosted their second home game of the season, welcoming the Richmond Spiders to Farmville. Although there were many exciting games, Richmond would eventually come away with a 6-1 win. Singles: No. 1: UR Leonor Oliveria over LWU Emma Nurgazieva 6-4, 6-1

No. 2: LWU Mary Saez over Carley Cohen 4-6, 6-3, 10-8

No. 3: UR Andrea Campodonizo over LWU Sophia Marchetta 6-1, 6-3

No. 4: UR Elizabeth Novak over Karina Rizvanov 3-6, 6-3, 10-4

No. 5: UR Lara Bakhaya over Victoria Czerny 6-4, 6-3

No. 6: UR Clarie LeDu over Nina Hederich 6-1, 6-3 Doubles: No. 1: LWU Nurgazieva/Rizvanova over UR Shitikova/Cohen 6-2

No. 2: UR Campodonico/LuDu over LWU Saez/Hederich 6-2

No. 3: UR Oliveria/Novak over LWU Marchetta/Czerny 6-4 HOW IT HAPPENED: The women competed in all three doubles matches, including a victory in the first doubles match of the day. Emma Nurgazieva And Karina Rizvanov settled things and grabbed a point with a 6-2 decision. The duos of Mary Saez / Nina Hederich And Sophia Marchetta / Victoria Czerny battled and won a few sets, but in the end their matches at No. 2 and No. 3 fell short and they lost the double to Richmond. Despite the loss, the Lancers showed a lot of struggle in singles. Two matches went to a third set, including a win over No. 2 for Mary Saez and a hotly contested loss at No. 4 for Karina Rizvanov WHAT THEY SAID: “The girls played hard against a very strong Richmond team,” said Longwood tennis director Adam Jackson. “There were many exciting games and the double point was played tight. Proud of the girls for their fight, and we look forward to the weekend.” NEXT ONE: Both Longwood men’s and women’s tennis head south for two games this weekend. Both teams take on UNC Wilmington this Saturday and head to Conway, SC on Sunday for a date with Coastal Carolina. #GoWood

