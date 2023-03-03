Hockey travels north to take on the Seawolves





TEMPE — The Arizona State ice hockey team (15-20-0) heads up north facing toadda pair win their record against known foe Alaska Anchorage (5-18-0) this weekend, March 3-4. Games begin at 9:07 PM MST on Friday and 7:07 PM MST on Saturday. The games can be viewed for free on the UAA Seawolves YouTube channel. The Seawolves are a familiar face to the Sun Devils and the two teams faced each other on November 11-12 at Mullett Arena earlier this season. The Sun Devils won both games, including a 3-0 shutout that contributed to the ASU goaltender TJ Semptimphelter five shutouts this season. This weekend marks the sixth and seventh time these teams have competed in ASU history. ASU has a four game winning streak against UAA and looks set to extend the streak to six after the weekend. HISTORY vs. ALASKA ANCHORAGE (4-1-0):

W, 3-0 – Nov. 12, 2022

W, 5-2 – Nov. December 11, 2022

W, 5-2 – 15 February 2020

W, 5-0 – Feb 14, 2020

L, 2-3 – October 9, 2015

Anchorage is the very first team ASU played against in its NCAA Division I season debut. The Sun Devils lost that meeting 3-2, but still made history by scoring their first two NCAA Division I league goals. This season, Alaska Anchorage is back for the first time after the program was shut down during COVID. UAA has several important victories this season, including against Western Michigan (3-1), Northern Michigan (3-1) and Long Island (4-0). The Sun Devils take on former teammate and defenseman Carson Kosobud. He has one goal and two assists for the Seawolves so far this season. THE BUILT CHILD

Josh Don is on a hot streak for the Sun Devils over the past month, posting five straight games with at least one point, including five goals and two assists, and six goals in the last seven games. The team’s top scorer has taken his first-year goal tally to 12 with four games remaining. Last week against the Nanooks, he scored two power play goals, while adding a goal and two assists last against the Seawolves in November. PUNISHMENT KILLERZ

With a five penalty streak, the Sun Devils have proven they can withstand the toughest conditions. The unit ranks among the top five in the country with a kill rate of .857. Earlier in the season, ASU achieved the second-longest penalty-kill streak in its program history, set at 21 straight that lasted over a month. In both games against the Seawolves in November, the Sun Devils were able to withstand their power play unit resulting in a sweep.

