Golden Grace Williams is on her way to Paralympic glory

By Hannah Blackwell

Welsh teenager Grace Williams, who won gold with Fliss Pickard in the Para table tennis in the women’s class 14 doubles at the World Championships in Spain last November, will start her bid for Paralympic qualification next week in the Costa Brava Spanish Para Open taking place in Platja d’Aro from March 9-11.

The 19-year-old student from Llanfyllin is currently ranked No. 17 in the world in Women’s Class 8 and aims to improve that position over the next 12 months during the qualifying period for the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

It’s still hard to believe I’m a world champion, Williams said.

It’s something I accomplished with Fliss and I’m very proud of both of us. It is always in the back of my mind and it has motivated me to train really hard for the qualifying year.

It has always been a dream of mine to go to a Paralympic Games and I am very excited and happy to be a part of it this time. Well, see what the year brings and hopefully I can put on the GB kit in Paris.

I’ve certainly improved as a player, probably not so much on the table with technique, but off the table with preparation for competitions, preparation for training and development as an athlete.

All the things that happened in the World Championships motivated me to improve myself and I’ve definitely seen that over the last few months of training, so I’m really looking forward to developing that aspect of myself for the upcoming tournaments, starting in Spain.

11 British para table tennis athletes join Williams in Spain, including Rising Stars Ryan Henry and Theo Bishop

Williams will be joined in Spain by 11 athletes from the UK’s Para Table Tennis Pathway and Development teams, including Scotland’s Ryan Henry and Lancashire teenager Theo Bishop, both of whom now train full-time with the UK team at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield .

Henry gained valuable experience winning medals at the European Para Youth Games and the European Universities Games last year and has been focused on table tennis since completing his studies in Sports Coaching and Development at the University of the West of Scotland last summer.

I think I’ve improved a lot, especially since moving to Sheffield, said the 22-year-old from Ardrossan.

I’ve been here for six or seven months now and I definitely feel sharper and better in general when I play matches. It was a good experience to go to tournaments last year and play at a level where I win medals, even if some competitions were U23, and I hope to continue that in Spain.

Henry recognizes that training full-time with fellow Class 8 athletes Ross Wilson, AaronMcKibbin and Billy Shilton is a huge benefit.

Every time I train with them it’s an opportunity to train against someone who’s in the top 10 in the world in my class, he said, so I’m really lucky to be in that position.

All I can do is learn from that and take it into leagues – now when I play against other world-class players I’m familiar with that level. I’ve also been playing league games all winter, so I’ve already been able to bring it into competition and I feel I’m playing really well now.

WORLD CHAMPIONS Grace Williams & Fliss Pickard win GOLD at the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Women’s Doubles class WD14 #WorldParaChampionships https://t.co/5DHZlY9d4W — Table Tennis Wales (@walesTT) November 8, 2022

Bishop also competed in the European Para Youth Games, teaming with Henry to take silver in the men’s class 16 team event.

Last season he played well against some of the best players in men’s class 7, including a great win against world number 20 Jonas Hansson in the Finland Open.

I think I learned a lot last year, said the 19-year-old from Rossendale.

It was a difficult year in many ways because I had a lot of games against very good opponents and I came close but just couldn’t quite cross the line.

Obviously it’s hard to see the positives at the time, but now that I’ve had a few months to look back on those games I can see that I pushed them hard.

Being in Sheffield was huge. Were training full time with the coaches and their knowledge is incredible. You’re in an environment where everyone is doing the same thing, so it’s easier to stay committed and away from distractions.

You feel like an athlete and you do the right things at the right time. Last year was a great year for me in terms of pushing great players and I’ve made a lot of changes and improvements since then, so I can’t wait to go to Spain and see how much better I’ve gotten and what I can do.

Londoner Romain Simon will impress again in the men’s class 3 singles in Spain’s international debut

Also in Spain is Londoner Romain Simon, who made a positive impression last season with his international debut in Finland, reaching the quarter-finals in the men’s class 3 singles.

I was very happy with my performance in Finland, said the 33-year-old from South Woodford.

At the time I really wanted to progress, but upon reflection, the experience gave me more determination that the level is achievable.

It also helped me understand that I will have to adapt to different playing styles, but I know I am capable of it.

Sometimes while playing you don’t realize how much you have progressed and see that you can realize your potential. I’ve improved a lot and it’s such a good experience training in Sheffield. I can see where I’m going wrong and understand a bit more so I’m looking forward to putting that to the test in Spain.

The UK squad includes two players set to make their international debut: 12-year-old Bly Twomey, who trains with world champion Will Bayley at the Brighton Table Tennis Club, and former wheelchair rugby star Chris Ryan, who led the UK team to Paralympic gold in Tokyo and three European titles and has now taken on a new challenge in table tennis.

The full list of British athletes competing in the Costa Brava Spanish Open is:

Theo Bishop, 19, Rossendale/Sheffield (7th grade)

Alex Bland, 23, Rotherham (7th grade)

Joe Crouse, 20, Falmouth (9th grade)

Max Flint, 18, Guildford (grade 10)

Andrew Guy, 37 Bovey Tracey (Grade 2)

Simon Heaps, 67 Milford-on-Sea (Class 5)

Ryan Henry, 23, Ardrossan/Sheffield (8th grade)

Chris Ryan, 31, Welwyn Garden City (class TBD)

Romain Simon, 33, South Woodford (Grade 3)

Bly Twomey, 12, Brighton (class to be determined)

Grace Williams, 19, Llanfyllin/Sheffield (8th grade)

Lee York, 33 Wakefield (grade 4)

Read more about Grace Williams



Grace Williams puts in a great performance to win gold at the world championship. . . While Joshua Stacey wants to add more silverware

Related