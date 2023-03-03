No. 8/9 Mens Lacrosse Hosts RV/RV Utah for Saturday Matchup





PISCATAWAY, NJ No. 8/9 Rutgers men’s lacrosse welcomes RV/RV Utah to SHI Stadium on Saturday, March 3. The game kicks off at 1pm ET. and will be streamed on B1G+ with Dom Savino and Rick Mercurio on the call. Saturday is Wear Your Jersey Day! Admission is free for children aged 8 and under who come in their team or club jersey. Tickets can be picked up at the box office. There will also be post-game autographs with members of the Rutgers men’s lacrosse team. ABOUT THE SCARLET KNIGHTS Rutgers comes in on Saturday after a 20-6 victory over St. John’s. The Scarlet Knights tied for their highest goal tally of the season in the season opener against Marist.

used a season-high seven points to lead RU to victory. The senior captain scored five goals, his second five-goal performance in three games. Scott has a team-leading 20 points (16 goals, four assists) this spring. His 3.20 goals per game ranks second in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally.

Brian Cameron added a career-high six points (two goals, four assists) in the win over SJU. The senior forward is second on the team with 19 points (13 goals, six assists).

added a career-high six points (two goals, four assists) in the win over SJU. The senior forward is second on the team with 19 points (13 goals, six assists). Goalkeeper Kyle Mullin has made five starts in net for RU, with 53 saves and a 0.570 save percentage. The senior transfer has allowed just 8.53 goals per game, leading the Big Ten and finishing 12th nationally. His 22.80 saves per game ranks second in the conference and 15th in the nation.

Rutgers was strong in the X this spring. The team's 0.600 throw-in percentage is second in the Big Ten and 10th in the nation. Jonathan Dugenio is 42-65 (0.646) and Jo Neuman amounts to 33-56 (0.589). The duo are third and fifth respectively in the conference.

RU provided the ball this spring and leads the country in revenue per game at just 11.80 per game.

Jack Aimone scored a career-high four goals in St. John’s win. The junior’s first season in the starting line-up resulted in 12 goals in five games, placing him third over the Scarlet Knights. MILESTONE WATCH

Ethan Rall is second all-time in caused turnover with 68 in his career. The senior is 16 away from tying the program record held by Nick Contino (2011-14), who had 84 as Scarlet Knight. ABOUT THE OPPONENT Utah became the first Pac-12 school to field an NCAA men’s lacrosse team with the announcement of the program in 2017. The Utes are in their fifth season and are playing a 22-24 record in their first four campaigns. The program finished Spring 2022 with a 10-4 record, earning two ranked wins along the way. Utah fell in the ASUN Tournament Championship to Robert Morris, 17-18, in his first season as a member of the conference. This spring, Utah starts 1-3, most recently falling to No. 15 Johns Hopkins, 8-12. The Utes’ lone win this spring came over Marquette, 18-16. Utah is led by forward Tyler Bradbury, who has 13 points as the team leader this spring. The junior became the all-time points leader in Utah with 114 (49 goals, 66 assists) over a span of 33 games (3.5 ppg). Jordan Hyde has also been a force for the Utes. The junior striker scored nine goals in four games this spring. He scored 69 goals in his 29 career matches. On the defensive end, senior Samuel Cambere ranks first all-time in turnovers caused (77) and second in ground balls (209) in Utah. ABOUT THE SERIES Saturday is the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Utah is the only team on RU’s 2023 schedule that the Scarlet Knights have never faced.

