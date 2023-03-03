3 elite 5-star recruits for the Longhorns to take in March

The month of March should bring more action to the Texas football program recruiting process, especially in the 2024 class. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian only have commitments from two high school recruits in the class of 2024 as of March.

Following the dissolution of touted four-star Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen, the Longhorns also have just one blue-chip recruit left in the 2024 class.

The spring visiting season is shaping up to be a busy one for Sark and the Longhorns staff. During the first weekend in March alone, the Longhorns will host nearly a dozen visiting recruits to begin the spring visiting season. Overall, Texas will host at least several dozen visiting recruits during the month of March, ranging from the class of 2024 through the class of 2026.

Jerrick Gibson and the 5 star recruits Texas Football is ready to move on in March

Given all the spring visits to the Forty Acres in the coming months, it looks like the Longhorns could be in for a big run on the recruiting trail in the near future. With that in mind, here’s a look at three elite recruits the Longhorns could snag in March.

Dominick McKinley, DL

One of the top-rated defensive linemen Texas has offered in the Class of 2024 is elite five-star Lafayette Acadiana (LA) product Dominick McKinley. Texas offered McKinley in late November 2022. Since then, defensive line coach Bo Davis and the Longhorns have made a pretty big move with the very talented defensive lineman.

Texas hosted McKinley on his first unofficial trip to Austin for the first Junior Day of the off-season on the weekend of January 21. And he was quite impressed with what he saw on his Junior Day visit to Austin, as well as what he saw on the Davis field and the Longhorns down the defensive line last fall.

a report by Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas on Feb 28 (paid content) comments that McKinley thinks “Texas is really good”. McKinley also said that Texas has a “great coaching staff”. And it sounds like he’s been in regular communication with Davis since Texas made him an offer last fall.

Texas has established itself early in this recruitment as one of the schools in a good spot in the top group. Some other top schools to watch are the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, and Oklahoma Sooners. McKinley visited Oklahoma and LSU on a busy January travel schedule.

And he plans to make his first unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend to see Alabama.