



After the House of Representatives called in for the week on Wednesday, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) swapped ballot papers for an ice sheet and geared up for the Congressional Hockey Challenge. Emmer and the rest of Team Lawmakers defeated Team Lobbyists 8-3 after taking an early lead to mark the fifth consecutive victory for the Lawmakers in the 13th Annual Charity Game. "When you're on the bench, it doesn't matter who you are… It doesn't matter if you're a Republican. Politics doesn't matter. You just come, you play, and it's for a good cause," said Emmer, a well-known congressional hockey enthusiast who played for the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, on the ice after the game. He was all smiles as he held the event trophy. "Let's face it, ice cream only exists in one place and that's in heaven," Bucket said. The GOP representative was technically the only legislator to play in Wednesday's game at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Virginia, while the rest of the team consisted of Congressional staffers, including Rob Wagener of Rep. and Amber Moore of Whip Dick Durbin's (D-Ill.) office with a majority in the Senate. "More of the worthy members of Congress would be playing if there wasn't a flyout night," said Emmer, who has played in the event since coming to Congress in 2015. House Democrats were also out of town at their annual spending retreat in Baltimore, Md. Washington insiders on the ice got some help from three hockey Olympians: 2018 Gold Medalist Haley Skarupa played for Team Lawmakers, while 2018 Gold Medalist and 2022 Silver Medalist Megan Keller and 2022 Silver Medalist Hayley Scamurra played for Team Lobbyists. The Team Lobbyist roster included Trevor Hanger of Forbes Tate, who made headlines a few years ago as backup goaltender for the Washington Capitals. The Congressional Hockey Challenge has raised more than $1 million for charities since 2009, and organizers said it raised nearly $150,000 this year. Beneficiaries include the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association to support the growth of women's and girls' hockey, Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club in Washington, DC, Capital Beltway Warriors Hockey Program, USA Warriors Hockey, and the annual "22 Hours of Hockey" event hosted by the Tampa Warriors.

Emmer teased that he will use his hockey guy skills in the new House GOP majority as a Whip. “They haven’t seen anything yet,” he said. “We play a little bit differently. We like conflict. We like to mix it up a little bit. People tend to — let’s say they kind of get going, they tend to tell you what they really think, and then you can find out what the problem is and fix it. “I can’t wait for next year. I think I should play well into my 70s,” says 61-year-old Emmer.

