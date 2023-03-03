2023 College Football Rankings 1 to 133: First Offseason Look

College Football News 2023 college football rankings for all 133 teams as the off-season begins and before Spring Ball kicks off.

2023 College Football Rankings 1 to 133 Offseason First Look

We call this a starting point.

No, we don’t know where all the transfers go, and no, we don’t have a firm handle on all 133 starting quarterback situations – and yes, it’s 133 this year with the addition of Sam Houston and Jacksonville State.

As it all looks before spring football kicks off in a few weeks, here’s our ranking of how well all the teams seem to be going into next season. It’s only a few months away – there’s time to change all this.

Two things to remember. 1) BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are on their way to the Big 12. That dilutes the Group of Five so much more, and 2) if it seems like we’re overestimating the Power Five programs and underestimating the Group of Fivers, yes. The Power Five programs have more resources, more talent, more…more. We expect more, so we raise the bar.

Don’t argue about all this. We’ll reconfigure it all in the spring, and then a few more times for the official CFN Preseason Rankings in August.

150 Greatest National Champions



133 UMass

2022: 131 2021: 129 2020: 127 2019: 130 2018: 104

College Football Rankings First Look: (1-11) There’s a lot of work to do for an offense that finished last in the nation in scoring. However, there is experience that returns.

132Sam Houston

2022: NO 2021: NO 2020: NO 2019: NO 2018: NO

College Football Rankings First Look: (6-5) The Bearkats begin life in the FBS and must launch an offense that sputtered way too much in 2022.

131 the state of Texas

2022: 122 2021: 122 2020: 111 2019: 114 2018: 123

College Football Rankings First Look: (4-8) New head coach GJ Kinnes’ offense will go fast and throw a barrel. There’s a chance to make a little Sun Belt sound if the attack works.

130 New Mexico

2022: 129 2021: 125 2020: 95 2019: 120 2018: 110

College Football Rankings First Look: (2-10) Danny Gonzales MUST find something that works. Dead last in the country in total yards, there’s a long way to go.

139 FIU

2022: 127 2021: 130 2020: 125 2019: 85 2018: 43

College Football Rankings First Look: (4-8) Last season there were glimpses of positive potential. Head coach Mike MacIntyre just might be able to keep this team flirting with six wins.

Jacksonville State 128

2022: NO 2021: NO 2020: NO 2019: NO 2018: NO

College Football Rankings First Look: (9-2) Lots of rush, lots of points, lots of trouble for Conference USA against a FAST Gamecock offense.

127 state of Arkansas

2022: 128 2021: 123 2020: 112 2019: 67 2018: 72

College Football Rankings First Look: (3-9) This is not working yet under Butch Jones. Every improvement starts with getting something out of the O line.

Nevada 126

2022: 130 2021: 56 2020: 57 2019: 74 2018: 48

College Football Rankings First Look: (2-10) Things can – and will not – get worse after a disastrous 2022. The attack has made the veterans a lot better.

125 Charlotte

2022: 123 2021: 115 2020: 116 2019: 72 2018: 93

College Football Rankings First Look: (3-9) Defense, defense, DEFENSE. The 49ers have the guys on one side, but that defensive bunch needs to be better night and day.

124 Hawaii

2022: 121 2021: 102 2020: 74 2019: 32 2018: 73

College Football Rankings First Look: (3-10) Timmy Chang found himself in one of the toughest situations in college football. Now he has a ton of veterans to work with.

123 Akron

2022: 119 2021: 127 2020: 123 2019: 129 2018: 102

College Football Rankings First Look: (2-10) Joe Moorhead is a great head coach – Akron played a lot better than 2-10. This is a loaded bunch of veterans returning.

120 Northern Illinois

2022: 120 2021: 69 2020: 122 2019: 92 2018: 38

College Football Rankings First Look: (3-9) After a total collapse, the defense has to find something that works to go along with a typical strong ground game.

State of Kent 120

2022: 111 2021: 90 2020: 89 2019: 66 2018: 114

College Football Rankings First Look: (5-7) Sean Lewis left to become Coach Primes OC at Colorado. The fun in attack doesn’t stop under Kenni Burns – fast, fast, fast.

119 ULM

2022: 116 2021: 124 2020: 124 2019: 100 2018: 89

College Football Rankings First Look: (4-8) Consistency. Terry Bowden’s team has to find it, and it starts by getting more out of the lines. The defensive front must hold.

119 Louisiana Tech

2022: 124 2021: 114 2020: 103 2019: 43 2018: 77

College Football Rankings First Look: (3-9) A strange disaster in 2022, Sonny Cumbie needs a LOT more O – QB Hank Bachmeier coming up – if the D doesn’t improve.

118 Old Lordship

2022: 107 2021: 94 2020: NO 2019: 125 2018: 105

College Football Rankings First Look: (3-9) It was a difficult year with nothing working right. The Monarchs need more difference makers on both sides of the ball.

117 Ball stands

2022: 118 2021: 98 2020: 46 2019: 83 2018: 106

College Football Rankings First Look: (5-7) The Cardinals let a bowl slip with a bad late run. The passing game should do more downfield, but the line should be good.

116 dollars

2022: 126 2021: 103 2020: 113 2019: 104 2018: 78

College Football Rankings First Look: (1-12) If it’s possible not to be so bad from a 1-11 team, that was USF. New leader Alex Golesh has a good basis to work with.

115 UTP

2022: 112 2021: 106 2020: 121 2019: 128 2018: 130

College Football Rankings First Look: (5-7) Painfully close to bowling, UTEP will again have a strong D. The O will check the clock, but it must be more dangerous.

114 U Conn

2022: 91 2021: 128 2020: NO 2019: 126 2018: 129

College Football Rankings First Look: (6-7) There is still a talent gap and a downfield completion to come, but Jim Mora Jr. proved it is possible to win at UConn.

113 Western Michigan

2022: 117 2021: 84 2020: 97 2019: 42 2018: 76

College Football Rankings First Look: (5-7) One of last year’s biggest under-the-radar disappointments, WMU starts again with Lance Taylor. He has to give the O a flying start.

112 UNLV

2022: 113 2021: 113 2020: 120 2019: 106 2018: 107

College Football Rankings First Look: (5-7) UNLV surged as it fired Marcus Arroyo. However, Barry Odom was a great mercenary. There will finally be some defense in Vegas.

State of Colorado 111

2022: 125 2021: 117 2020: 100 2019: 109 2018: 120

College Football Rankings First Look: (3-9) A restart was required. Fine, but now Jay Norvell needs to find some points – CSU averages 13.2 per game.

110 Temple

2022: 114 2021: 118 2020: 110 2019: 54 2018: 58

College Football Rankings First Look: (3-9) There is a lot of advantage here. The Owls will ramp up the defensive pressure again and the game of passing will be dangerous.

109 Rice

2022: 109 2021: 116 2020: 106 2019: 115 2018: 127

College Football Rankings First Look: (5-8) The Owls are losing a bunch of key playmakers, but the lines should be good. The style of ball control now opens with JT Daniels at QB.

108 State of New Mexico

2022: 104 2021: 126 2020: NO 2019: 127 2018: 124

College Football Rankings First Look: (7-6) Jerry Kill proved again that he is one of the best coaches. Now his team is full of veterans to impress in C-USA.

107 Central Michigan

2022: 115 2021: 70 2020: 105 2019: 71 2018: 128

College Football Rankings First Look: (4-8) A weird disappointment in 2022, Jim McElwains’ team has a lot of good young players. It doesn’t matter if the conversions don’t stop.

Bowling alley 106

2022: 105 2021: 108 2020: 126 2019: 124 2018: 118

College Football Rankings First Look: (6-7) FINALLY there was a breakthrough under Scot Loeffler. Expect more from the passing game. Pressing D will keep rolling.

105 buffalo

2022: 100 2021: 109 2020: 63 2019: 39 2018: 34

College Football Rankings First Look: (7-6) UB needs to build on the clutch finishing to show some consistency. They will control the ball, but the D line should be more disruptive.

104 Tulsa

2022: 97 2021: 77 2020: 39 2019: 86 2018: 115

College Football Rankings First Look: (5-7) New head coach Kevin Wilson manages to get an attack moving. Step One: Fix the O line. Step two: see step one.

103 Louisiana

2022: 96 2021: 38 2020: 15 2019: 14 2018: 79

College Football Rankings First Look: (6-7) Last year’s renovation is over. Now the Ragin Cajuns are full of veterans and should do more offensively.

State of San Jose 102

2022: 94 2021: 87 2020: 47 2019: 95 2018: 126

College Football Rankings First Look: (7-5) The lines need rebuilding – the O line needs to be much stronger – but it is San Jose State. The pass rush will be great.

101 state of Georgia

2022: 101 2021: 68 2020: 77 2019: 75 2018: 122

College Football Rankings First Look: (4-8) The ground attack should be great again, but the defense needs to come up with a lot more against the run.

