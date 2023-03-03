Cleveland State Lacrosse set for home opener against Canisius Athletics





GAME #3

Cleveland State (0-2) vs. Canisius (0-4)

Saturday March 4 | 1pm | Krenzler Bubble | Cleveland, Ohio

Live statistics | live video Open face off

Cleveland State will play its first home game of the 2023 season against Canisius on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Greens and Whites had the past week off after playing back-to-back Top 20 programs to open the year. Seniors Day

The Vikings will recognize their ten seniors prior to the game; Karson Burkey, Connor Zwagerman, Zachary Galovich, Brendan Sigurdson, Ian McKissick, Charlie Williams, Whit Stopak, Cameron Logan, Tanner Cox and Colin Willis. A win would…

Give Cleveland State their first win of the 2023 campaign… Their second in a home opener with their only win in 2021 against VMI. Series history

This is the fifth meeting between these two teams, each winning twice. The Vikings have won twice in a row, including a 12-10 victory on the road last season. Ryan Haigh led the way with five goals, while Gannon Matthews had three goals and one assist. Canisius last came to Cleveland in 2019 and the Green and White won 19-10. Scouting Canisius

The Golden Griffs are also looking for their first win of the year after dropping their first four games. In their most recent outing, Canisius fell at home to Robert Morris, 13-8. Colin Kelly leads the pace of the attack with 12 goals, while Kevin Carney comes closest with four goals. Micah Hanson is 49-of-108 in the throw-in circle with 33 ground balls. Tommy Kunz started every game in goal and made 58 saves. Last game out

The Vikings fell to second-placed Notre Dame on the road 18-8, but finished the game with four unanswered goals. Ryan Haigh and Whit Stopak led the way with two goals each. Cameron Logan made 16 saves in goal. Milestone approaching

Ryan Haigh is second all-time in career goals with 51, behind current graduate assistant coach, Tristan Hanna’s record of 57. Returning players

Gannon Matthews was named ASUN Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Conference and All-Freshman team last year. He appeared in all 13 games as a midfielder, scoring 19 goals and adding 15 assists for 34 points. Amy Austin received All-Freshman Team recognition after appearing in all 13 offensive games last season. Over the year, Austin boasted five goals and six assists for 11 points. ASUN Preseason Poll

Cleveland State was selected to finish seventh in the ASUN after receiving 38 points. Utah led the poll with 92 points, Jacksonville was second with 90 points, and Robert Morris was third with 85 points. ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team

Matthews, a sophomore from Eagle, Idaho, was named center fielder to the preseason team. 2023 Cleveland State Men’s Lacrosse Tickets

Season tickets for all six home games for the 2023 slate are on sale for $50 per ticket. Single game tickets are also available with prices of $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for children 12 and under. BUY TICKETS Next one

Cleveland State heads to St. Bonaventure on Saturday, March 11 with a showdown at 1 p.m.

