Spring Game sees Huskers ‘handle differently’





It’s officially the time of year when Nebraska football fans’ attention turns to thoughts of the annual spring game. Those thoughts are often more intense when there’s a new head coach at the helm of the program. Among those thoughts are quite a few questions about what to expect when the spring game rolls around. Nebraska football fans have been treated to more than a few new regimens over the years that have meant different approaches to what is ultimately a glorified practice. However, on Wednesday night, Huskers AD Trev Alberts sheds some light on what he thinks Matt Rhule and company are up to. Speaking on Husker Sports Nightly during his appearance on Husker Sports Nightly, he gave Nebraska football fans a little hint of what to expect by saying, “I think our fans will get a chance to see a new Nebraska football team at spring game. that is a bit different from what we were used to.” While he gave no details, there have been other hints since earlier in the winter. It seems Alberts has long wanted the spring game to be more like when he played for the Nebraska football team. That would mean the school would treat the Spring Game like a regular football game. The format has been modified quite a bit in recent years. There’s also a lot of talk that all the tinkering has hampered the excitement. Alberts’ comments seem aimed at ensuring that the excitement and interest in the Spring Game is back for 2023. #Huskers AD Trev Alberts about ticket sales for the spring games: “I think we’re around 45,000 now.” #Huskers — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) March 2, 2023 His motivation seemed to be betrayed when he turned his attention to the number of tickets currently sold for the event. He admitted that the game is far from being sold out as of now. said Alberts that about 45,000 tickets have been purchased so far. That’s actually not much more than what Colorado, for example, has managed to sell. And Alberts seemed more than a little worried about that. That shouldn’t surprise anyone. Alberts has clearly paid attention to presence. Be it basketball games, football games or scrimmages. Of course, it seems likely that Nebraska football fans will get more excited about things if they think they’re going to see a real spring game with real game aspects and physicality that could really help prepare the team for the upcoming season.

