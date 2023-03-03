Women’s basketball defeated by Illinois in second round B1G tournament





MINNEAPOLIS The No. 11 seed Rutgers women’s basketball team (12-19, 6-13 B1G) was unable to pick up victory over No. 6 (RV) Illinois (21-8, 11-7), falling 55-81 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night. Kaylene Smilele led scoring for Rutgers for the 20th time this season with 22 points. She also added five rebounds and one steal in addition to 13 free throws. Chyna Cornwell also reached double digits with 14 points along five boards. How it happened Cornwell started the game with a jumper at the top of the key on Rutgers second possession. Illinois quickly followed with twobuckets to take over the 4-2 lead. With just over seven minutes to play, Erica Lafayette found Cornwell on the post for a layup, but the team was still trailing, 7-4. What a pass from Lafayette @BigTenNetwork

https://t.co/Frr9yFXmEG#GoRU | #RUWBB | #B1GWBBT pic.twitter.com/8MF0knX8II Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) March 3, 2023 Midway through the period, Cornwell added another layup in response to an Illinois three-pointer to keep things close.

The two teams then went on trade baskets as the Fighting Illini held the six-point lead, 16-10, at the 2:19 media timeout.

Out of the break, the Illini conceded a big three-point play to extend their lead, but Carter hit another big jumper to end the first quarter and keep the lead at six points, 18-12. Don’t let her get hot @BigTenNetwork

https://t.co/Frr9yFXmEG#GoRU | #RUWBB | #B1GWBBT pic.twitter.com/MVVwERPKxy Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) March 3, 2023 Smikle started the second quarter with four consecutive points, thanks to a layup and two shots from the foul line, making it a two-point game, 18-16.

Illinois followed with seven straight runs to widen the gap, 25-16, and force a Scarlet Knights timeout with 6:42 left in the second period.

The Fighting Illini continued their run out of the break with five points remaining to maintain the 29-16 lead. Brown added a bucket to end a prolonged drought for RU, but the opposition held on and secured another layup to keep the 13-2 run going. Smikle hit two free throws to make it 31-20 with just over four minutes to play.

The Fighting Illini kept up the offensive momentum and went 7-2 one more time before the Scarlet Knights built up steam and scored six points in a row to narrow the deficit. Don’t let her get hot @BigTenNetwork

https://t.co/Frr9yFXmEG#GoRU | #RUWBB | #B1GWBBT pic.twitter.com/MVVwERPKxy Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) March 3, 2023 Illinois added the final shot of the half to enter the locker room with the 41-27 advantage.

The opponent hit a three to kick off the second half, but Cornwell himself followed with a three-point play. AND 1 @BigTenNetwork

https://t.co/Frr9yFXmEG#GoRU | #RUWBB | #B1GWBBT pic.twitter.com/jRveNNu63w Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) March 3, 2023 However, the Illini held on, scoring three more off a layup to take the 49-30 lead and force another RU timeout.

The two teams continued to trade trips up and down, but Illinois still led at the media timeout of 4:48, 57-36.

After the stop, Cornwell added consecutive layups for Rutgers, but Illinois answered with five runs of its own.

Both teams added two runs before the end of the third, but the Fighting Illini held on to lead, 68-42.

The Scarlet Knights hit three shots from the charity line in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter as the Illini added a layup. At the halfway mark, RU forced four turnovers from Illinois.

The Fighting Illini scored five points in a row to extend their lead, 75-46, and force another Rutgers timeout at 4:21.

Out of the break, Smikle and Bates collected back-to-back three-pointers to close the gap. There is still a lot of battle left. @BigTenNetwork

https://t.co/Frr9yFXmEG#GoRU | #RUWBB | #B1GWBBT pic.twitter.com/FeRxq5cw8x Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) March 3, 2023 Back-to-back threes for the freshmen @BigTenNetwork

https://t.co/Frr9yFXmEG#GoRU | #RUWBB | #B1GWBBT pic.twitter.com/QVhlMnq8n8 Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) March 3, 2023 However, the Illini didn’t stop and added two layups in a row before Lafayette capped off the scoring with a three-pointer. Illinois finished the game on top, 81-55. Gallery: (2/3/2023) Rutgers MBB takes on Minnesota Knights Notes With 22 points against Illinois, Smikle added her all-time best freshman season, currently with 573 points.

Smikle recorded her 27th double-digit and 15th 20+ point performance of the season with 22 points. She scored more than 10 points in 19 of the last 20 games and led the team in 20 games. She leads the team with 17.8 points per game, including 19.5 per game in Big Ten play.

Smikle added to her team-leading 56 marks from behind the arc. She has at least one 3-pointer in all but two games this season.

The freshman also matches the team with 69 steals, with one takeaway against Illinois. She stole over 3 times 13 times and led the team in stats 16 times during the season.

With five rebounds on Thursday, Cornwell led the team off the glass 22 times. With 14 points, she also achieved double figures in 16 appearances, the team’s third highest total.

The Scarlet Knights defeated the Fighting Illini in rematch points, 13-10. To follow Follow Rutgers women’s basketball on Twitter and Instagram (@RutgersWBB) for all the latest news and updates. The team is also on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersWBB). Follow us for all Rutgers Athletics news on Twitter (@RUAthletics), Instagram (@RUAthletics) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersAthletics). Download the Gameday app for additional updates. -RU-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2023/3/2/womens-basketball-defeated-by-illinois-in-b1g-tournament-second-round The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos