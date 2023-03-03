Wildcats fall to Vermont, 3-2, in regular season finale





Next game: at TBA 8/3/2023 | To be determined Mar. 08 (WED) / TBA bee To be determined DURHAM, NH With the Wildcats leading 2-0 after the first period, the Catamounts responded with three straight goals as the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team lost 3-2 to Vermont Thursday night at the Whittemore Center. Sophomore forward Liam Devlin (Needham, Massachusetts) and senior deputy captain Calle Eriksson (Leksand, Sweden) each scored a goal for the Wildcats. The Wildcats fall to 11-20-3 (6-15-3 Hockey East), while the Catamounts improve to 10-18-5 (5-15-3 Hockey East). NEXT ONE: The Wildcats will play a Hockey East Tournament Opening Round game on the road on Wednesday, March 8. UNH will be either the No. 9 or No. 10 seed in the tournament and will play the No. 7 or No. 8 seed. To score: Vermont 3, New Hampshire 2

Recordings:UNH 11-20-3 (6-15-3 Hockey East), UVM 10-18-5 (5-15-3 Hockey East).

Place:Durham, NH (Whittemore Center)

Date:Thursday, March 2, 2023

Time:19:00

Presence: 3,448 BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS HOW IT HAPPENED: At 10:50 of the first period, Devlin opened the scoring with his 12th goal of the season. The power play goal was assisted and set up by freshman defenseman Damien Carfagna (Wood-Ridge, NJ) who had a wrist shot off the blue line deflected into the slot by senior captain Pursue Stevenson (West Kelowna, British Columbia), leaving Devlin outside the fold. GOOOAAALLL!!!

Liam Devlin scores to put the 'Cats on the board! Watch live on ESPN+ https://t.co/zl7FbDpDDH #BeTheRoar @HarvardPilgrim @Unitil pic.twitter.com/S76QXhdkQi — UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHMHOCKEY) March 3, 2023 Just 29 seconds later at 11:19, Eriksson extended the Wildcat lead to 2-0 with his snipe into the top left corner. The game started with junior defender Luke Reid (Warman, Saskatchewan) freshman forward search Jake Dunlap (Windham, Mass.) on the counterattack, which then entered the right side of the strike zone, leaving Eriksson all alone in the slot, ready for the impending pass. GOOAAALL!! 31 seconds after the first goal Kalle Eriksson scores to put the 'Cats up 2-0! Watch live on ESPN+ https://t.co/zl7FbDpDDH #BeTheRoar @HarvardPilgrim pic.twitter.com/7ampoXzigN — UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHMHOCKEY) March 3, 2023 At 1:03 of the second period, Vermont found the back of the net and cut the deficit in half with Massimo Lombardi’s wrist shot from the high slot.

By the end of the second period at 3:45 p.m., freshman goaltender Tyler shellfish (Long Valley, NJ) got into the clutch to keep Wildcat’s lead after a low save on Andrei Buyalsky’s breakaway attempt.

(Long Valley, NJ) got into the clutch to keep Wildcat’s lead after a low save on Andrei Buyalsky’s breakaway attempt. Vermont tied the score 2–2 at 3:00 of the third period on Simon Jellus’ one-shot goal from the right face-off circle.

A minute and a half later at 4:30 PM, Walther scored the game winner on his backhand for the 3-2 final. WITHIN THE NUMBERS: Muszelik made 22 saves, while Carriere posted 35 for Vermont.

UNH outshot Vermont, 37-25.

The Wildcats went 1-2 on the power play, while the Catamounts went 0-3. BEYOND THE BOX SCORE: Stevenson won the Frank “The Fan” Halbert Fan Favorite Award presented after the second period.

Devlin leads the team with 24 points on 12 goals and 12 assists.

