CEDAR FALLS, Iowa The Panthers battled multiple comeback attempts in Southern Illinois to earn their 20th win on Thursday night.

It rained threes at the McLeod Center in UNI’s 85-76 victory over the Salukis. The Panthers made a season-high 61.1% of their shots behind the arc, making 11 of 18 treys. Along with a hot night of three, UNI entered an 11-error low season, putting the roster on 80+ points in its 10th game.

“Basketball is a game of running, and every time Southern went running, we answered,” Head Coach said Warrens asked follow the game. “They are a very good team. They can score in different ways. They are extremely athletic.

“They have one of the best guards in the league. They have excellent post. They are hard to guard so you have to mix it up. You have to understand coming into this, they are going on runs. You have to be able to crush it and being able to go on our own. And I thought we did a great job on that for the most part.”

In her first start for the Panthers, forward/center Rachel Heittola made the first layup of the night. It would be the lone basket for the next three minutes as both teams went scoreless. Southern Illinois tied the game to break the scoring drought. UNI immediately replied as a guard Cam Finley hit her first of three treys.

The three were followed by two more quick back-to-back baskets, including three more for the Panthers to go up by four. The teams continued to trade shots for the last five minutes of the first quarter. The Salukis took their first lead of the night with 45 seconds remaining. Point guard Maya McDermott had the quick answer with her second three of the game to put UNI ahead by two heading into second.

It was a much faster offensive start in the second, as four baskets were made in the first minute. Another three from Finley put the Panthers on their way to an eight-point run for their first double-digit lead of the night and Southern Illinois’ first timeout. Outside of timeout, the Salukis hit a three, but wait Kayba gazebo immediately answered with one of her own.

The three were UNI’s last basket over two minutes as Southern Illinois put together a nine-point run to make it a one-point game. Forward Grace Boffeli ended the run with a layup for a second chance, returning the game to a shot-for-shot affair. Back-to-back threes gave SIU its second lead, but a final second jumper from Finley tied the game at halftime.

The Panthers gassed on an offense in the top of the second half and went on a 10-point run to return to a double-digit lead. The Salukis made a short run of their own, which was quickly answered by UNI to get back to a 10-point lead. Much of the third was short runs traded between the Panthers and Southern Illinois. UNI’s lead was cut to just three with thirty-two left in the quarter. A five-point run with the Panthers ninth three of the game saw them go into fourth by eight.

The top of the fourth quarter were all Salukis as they cut UNI’s lead to three. After a quick Panther timeout, UNI hit the final two treys and a jumper to bring the lead back into the double digits. Southern Illinois answered with a five-run run that would be the last important run of the night. It was a shot-for-shot contest for the next three minutes until a Emerson Green en-1 put the Panthers out of range. Three free throws for Boffelli and guard Kailyn Morgan ended the game and helped UNI to the 85-76 victory over the Salukis.

Along with their best three-point recording of the season, the Panthers had an above-average night on the floor going 30–56 (53.6%) from field goal range. UNI shared the ball well with 16 assists, good for 15 rematch points and double figures on the bench. The Panthers also excelled on the defensive side of the ball with 37 rebounds, six steals and two blocks.

Boffelli led the team with her 13th double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds. It was also her seventh game of the season in which she scored 20 points or more. Finley had her best offensive game of the conference season with 17 points and five rebounds as well. McDermott and Green also had double-digit nights, as both scored 15. Six different UNI players each had a steal, while Boffelli and Finley took a block each.

