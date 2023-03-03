Women’s basketball brings FDU to the wire, 63-61





Skyhawks compete against NEC regular season champions behind fifth year, postgraduate and senior efforts



Glidden scored a total of 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks for the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Bob Blanchard) EASTON, Massachusetts (March 2, 2023) – Fairleigh Dickinson got three straight stops midway through the fourth quarter and limited Stonehill College to eight points in the fourth quarter to escape with a 63-61 victory in Northeast Conference women’s basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at the Merkert Gymnasium tonight. Senior Sierra de Angelo scored 19 of her game-high 21 points in the second half as she finished shooting 10-for-20 and added four rebounds for FDU. Junior Chloe Wilson finished just one assist shy of a triple-double, with 11 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and nine assists, while senior Celia Carbonell and sophomores she fajardo each scored ten points for the Knights. Stonehill, which honored its four student-athletes who played their final collegiate games prior to the game, was led by the quartet tonight. Fifth year Sophie Glide filled the box score with 14 points, including eight in the second half, with seven rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and a steal. Postgraduate Maddie Loder and fifth year Emily Bramanti each added 16 points. Loder scored ten of her 16 points in the first half, including eight in the first quarter as the Skyhawks expanded a nine-point lead after ten minutes to finish 4-for-8 from three-point range while grabbing six rebounds. Bramanti scored nine of Stonehill’s 13 points in the second quarter and added four boards.



Loder scored eight of her 16 points in the first quarter to lead the Skyhawks to a nine-point lead (PHOTO BY Bob Blanchard) Senior Mia Kelly rounded out Stonehill’s Senior Night honours, contributing a huge offensive rebound from her own miss and found Loder for an open three with 1:29 left, putting the Skyhawks within one point. freshman Colleen McCullagh chipped in with a season-high nine rebounds. Stonehill scored the last seven points of the first quarter, the last five by Loder reeling in a three at the buzzer to send the Skyhawks into the second frame on a nine-point cushion (19-10). Stonehill withstood a 14-2 FDU run in the second quarter, fueled by back-to-back threes from Fajardo, to take the lead going into halftime (32-30). Carbonell hit a three for a five-point lead (30-25) with 4:06 to play in the half, but the Skyhawks finished with seven consecutive points, including consecutive Bramanti threes, to extend a two-point lead points to rest. Glidden extended Stonehill’s lead to four (34-30) to open the third quarter, but six consecutive FDU points, including four by DeAngelo, retook the lead for the visitors (38-36) after three and a half minutes . in shooting, a slugfest ensued, with the teams trading the lead back and forth five times, with eight tied, over the next 12 minutes, with neither team leading more than a possession before FDU posted three consecutive defensive stops to secure a four-pointer grabbing lead (62-58) on a DeAngelo layup with 3:53 left. After two scoreless minutes, Loder’s three of Kelly’s busy offensive board pulled Stonehill back within a point (62-61) with 1:29 left. The Skyhawks had two possessions to take the lead and claim the upset win, but were unable to and FDU escaped with the win.



Stonehill honored Bramanti, Kelly, Glidden and Loder along with their families at a Senior Night ceremony ahead of the match Remarkable



Bramanti scored in double digits for the 22 nd times this season (48 e career) and ends her career with 1,084 points in 109 career games played – good for 31 st on the Stonehill score list.

times this season (48 career) and ends her career with 1,084 points in 109 career games played – good for 31 on the Stonehill score list. Bramanti’s two three-point field goals tonight gave her a career-high 156 threes, moving her up to eighth all-time. Her NEC-leading 69 three-pointers this season ranks ninth on Stonehill’s single-season list.

Bramanti has averaged 34.7 minutes per game this season – second in the NE10 – which is the sixth best season average in Stonehill history.

Glidden surpassed 500 career rebounds on her seven boards tonight, giving her 503 in 88 career games.

Loder finished her season at Stonehill shooting 85.1 percent (57-for-67) from the free throw line—ranking ninth on Stonehill’s single-season list. Next one

Stonehill finishes his inaugural NCAA Division I season with a 9-20 overall record, including 5-11 in his first Northeast Conference campaign. FDU (22-6, 14-2 NEC) will be the top seed for next week’s NEC tournament, kicking off Monday, March 6 with a quarterfinal round against Central Connecticut State University. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Facebook And Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile apppowered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

