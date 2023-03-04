NHL Trade Deadline: Minnesota Wild trades Jordan Greenway to Buffalo Sabers





The Minnesota Wild gets in on the action in the final hour of the NHL Trade Deadline. According to multiple sources, the Wild Jordan Greenway forward to the buffalo sabers for a second-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024. #mnwild get a 2023 second round pick and a 2024 fifth round pick for Greenway. No salary is withheld, so they’re releasing $3 million over the next two years to help with business this summer Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 3, 2023 The second round harvest originally belonged to the Vegas Golden Knights and was acquired by the Sabers in the Jack Eichel trade. Greenway is in his first year of a $9 million three-year deal capped at $3 million and no salary will be withheld from the Wild in this deal. Buffalo is taking on the entire Greenways contract, so Minnesota will get a huge cap clearance this summer. The 26-year-old, 6-foot-6 winger was drafted by the Wild in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and quickly became a regular on the team within a few short years. Unfortunately, his six years in Minnesota have had ups and downs and since he signed his new contract, he has only scored seven points in 45 games played. With this move, the Wild have taken the Greenways contracts off the books for the next two years and will have a much easier job this summer. During the off-season, the Wild must re-sign pending restricted free agents Calen Addison, Sam Steel, Filip Gustavsson, Brandon Duhaime, And Mason Shaw, to fill out their roster. Before this transaction, it was going to be a difficult series of transactions, but now Minnesota is expected to have $12.3 million in cap space to sign those young players to their next contracts. It will still take some work, but the job is so much easier without the Greenways contract in sight. The transaction is an unfortunate one as Greenway could have been an important part of this team’s future, but due to other moves and needs the deal had to be closed and Bill Guerin has done a great job getting some good picks back.

