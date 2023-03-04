Fil-French rules table tennis competitions







EDOUARD VALENET IMPERIAL and Eljey Dan Tormis earned national team spots at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia after their strong performance in the recent Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. (PTTF) National Selection 2023 in Puerto Princesa City. Imperial and Tormis are members of the national team for the first time, where they will be joined by players Kheith Rhynne Cruz, Angelou Joyce Lauden, Rose Jean Fadol and Sendrina Andrea Balatbat. Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal have been placed in the national team due to their silver medal in doubles last year at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, along with Jann Mari Nayre and Emy Rose Dael who are currently training in Europe. The Filipino-French Imperial won nine of his 10 games in the third and final round of the selection process, while Tormis, a 19-year-old from philanthropist Bill Yap’s Hua Ching Foundation in Mandaue City, placed second with an 8-2 win. loss record. Cruz remained undefeated in 12 games in the women’s third round, followed by Laude (11-1), Fadol (9-3) and Balatbat (8-4). The roster started with all players (31 men and 30 women) and played a single round-robin format, with the group winners advancing to the next round. All group winners were quartered for another single round-robin, with the top two of each group reaching the third and final round, where this time they play another set round-robin with the men’s one national player and three of including the women. We are so happy that we successfully hosted the National Selection to represent the country at the Southeast Asian Games. We look forward to hosting the World Table Tennis Youth Contender in October. We eagerly await the return of the participants, said Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron. We are satisfied with the results. It was a well organized event, said PTTF chairman Ting Ledesma. Thanks again to Mayor Bayron and Puerto Princesa for hosting this event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/03/03/fil-french-rules-table-tennis-trials/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos