Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan ‘categorically denies’ making racist remarks | British news

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has “categorically denied” allegations that he made discriminatory remarks against Yorkshire teammates of Asian descent. The 48-year-old told a 2009 inquiry into racism at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club that his involvement has had a profound effect on his health and well-being. He is being charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for using racist and/or discriminatory language. But of the Yorkshire players accused of racist behaviour, Vaughan is the only one to personally contest the allegations. He appeared before the board of directors in London today. Fellow ex-Yorkshire players Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, John Blain, Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah all face similar charges. “I know I didn’t say the words” Vaughan is said to have told four players of Asian descent – Azeem Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and Ajmal Shahzad – that “there are too many of you, we need to talk about that” after a team meeting. during a T20 match. Asked by ECB lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC if those words were “totally unacceptable” and “racist and discriminatory”, Vaughan, who captained the England test team from 2003 to 2008, agreed “absolutely” and said it was “unthinkable” that he would have used them. “I have a very clear idea about, in 2009, that I know I didn’t say the words I would have said,” Vaughan said. “If you go through the history of me as a player, I don’t know when I would have gone on the field and said something to my teammates that would have put them in a bad frame of mind to play cricket.” Read more:

Ballance apologizes to Azeem Rafiq for racist language

England and Wales Cricket Board charges club

Scottish cricket ‘institutional racist’ – review says Image:

Azeem Rafiq gave testimony for the investigation on March 2

Vaughan admits old tweets are “unacceptable.” Vaughan was also confronted with three historic tweets, including one from 2010 about the 118 118 telephone directory service. He wrote at the time: “Why when you dial 118 118 are all the people who answer foreign … Can’t make head or tail of what they say … Annoying.” Vaughan accepted that the tweet was “unacceptable” and said that when the old tweets surfaced in 2021 he “disliked them instantly and apologized for them”. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser





2:48

Former Yorkshire captain Azeem Rafiq said he was on the verge of suicide due to racism he experienced while there

In his testimony, Vaughan referred to the toll he had taken from making a racist remark. “Being named and involved in this case has made a deep impression on me,” he said. “My health and personal well-being have suffered greatly.” The ECB launched its investigation after Rafiq accused his teammates and Yorkshire management of racism in a series of interviews with Sky Sports in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/former-england-cricket-captain-michael-vaughan-categorically-denies-making-racist-comments-12824602 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos