Leylah Fernandez urges athletes to become financially literate

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada returns a backhand against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia during their singles first round match at the Internazionali BNL D’Italia at Foro Italico on May 9, 2022 in Rome, Italy.

Leylah Fernandez is no ordinary 20-year-old. She is one of the best tennis players in the world. She won two Women’s Tennis Association titles and was a 2021 US Open finalist.

But Fernandez is also making a name for herself outside the field and she is passionate about financial literacy.

This week Fernandez was in New York as Morgan Stanley and the WTA announced a new, multi-year one global partnership. The program promotes inclusivity and increases access to the game of tennis. In addition, the partnership includes financial literacy and planning resources for players.

“Morgan Stanley’s partnership with the WTA is a big step forward for women’s sports in general. I love to see companies supporting women’s sports because there is so much we can do and improve together,” said Fernandez, a Morgan brand ambassador Stanley. , told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.

Fernandez said many of her fellow competitors are worried about a career-ending injury and don’t know what to do. The Morgan Stanley program will help prepare them, she added.

“We’ve been focused on tennis all our lives. That’s all we know, but it’s not something we can always rely on. I want to have that stability, that thought that everything will be fine and that we have to have those resources, ” she said.

Given her affiliation with Morgan Stanley, Fernandez said she feels an added responsibility not only to ask financial questions for her own good, but to encourage others on tour to have the same confidence.

“It would be great if we could hold conferences to open the conversation in a healthy environment where WTA players feel comfortable expressing their views. I think the difficulty is that we want to be seen as strong and we know everything, but we don’t know that.” ‘ she told CNBC.

Morgan Stanley was drawn to Fernandez’s leadership example.

“She is a role model that people can see themselves in. She also reflects our brand values, which include giving back to the community and valuing equity and inclusion,” said Alice Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer of Morgan Stanley.